Public Law weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the European Parliament's first appraisal of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), updates on key issues concerning the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project, EUC reports on the UK-EU relationship, updates and inquiries on the UK's international trade priorities, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs including an estimate of those pending. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include guidance and analysis on the latest quarantine rules as Parliament extends temporary powers, correspondence from the Women and Equalities Committee on arrangements for vaccine delivery, the Information Commissioner’s calls for fair use of health data in coronavirus schemes, plus key legislation, election plans and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, announcement of the Queen’s Speech, publication of the Dunlop Review and plans for intergovernmental relations, analysis of the government’s response on the UK’s IP regime in the face of emerging AI technology, calls for evidence on the Cabinet Manual, national security machinery and political violence, plus additional updates on public procurement, State aid, equality and human rights, information law and management and strategic planning. Case analysis this week includes two Court of Appeal judgments on retained EU law, a judicial review challenge to Universal Credit deductions policy, plus analysis of the costs award to interested parties in Bechtel’s HS2 procurement challenge. or to read the full analysis.