- Public Law weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit headlines
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament Think Tank publishes first appraisal of Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost questioned on Northern Ireland Protocol
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU provide joint ministerial statement on Gibraltar treaty
- Brexit Bulletin—Technical negotiations concluded on UK-EU Memorandum of Understanding for financial services
- Brexit Bulletin—ESC reports on EU policy areas of UK significance including Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe
- Brexit Bulletin—Commons briefing considers TCA impact on professional qualifications
- IfG publishes report on Scottish independence and EU membership
More...
- IfG report examines the impact of post-Brexit transition on businesses
- Brexit feature series—EUC analysis of the TCA
- Brexit Bulletin—EUC considers governance and dispute settlement provisions in TCA
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Environment Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on food, environment, energy and health
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Services Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on trade in services
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Goods Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on trade in goods
- Brexit Bulletin—EU Security and Justice Sub-Committee considers TCA impact on law enforcement
- Brexit analysis—cases concerning retained EU law
- Court of Appeal ruling outlines key considerations in cases concerning retained EU law and general implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (Lipton & Anor v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- Court of Appeal dismisses appeal and refuses request to depart from retained EU law in hyperlinking case (Tunein Inc v Warner Music UK)
- Brexit legislation
- Brexit Bulletin—government estimates ‘small and steady’ flow of Brexit SIs in 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—Committee publishes first report on UK common frameworks programme
- Brexit SIs
- Brexit SI Bulletin—latest drafts and sifting committee reports, 26 March 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 25 March 2021
- Brexit SI Bulletin—drafts laid for sifting on 23–24 March 2021
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- Customs (Tariff etc) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Agricultural Support (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Food, Animal Feed and Seeds (Miscellaneous Amendments and Transitional Provisions) (Wales) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
- Plant Health etc (Fees) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Post-Brexit transition guidance
- Medicines and medical products—post-Brexit transition guidance from the DHSC
- Post-Brexit guidance from HMRC—weekly round-up 30 March 2021
- Beyond Brexit
- Beyond Brexit—UK and US issue joint statement on first Joint Committee meeting under Bilateral Agreement on Prudential Measures regarding Insurance and Reinsurance
- Beyond Brexit—UK and Thailand commit to strengthening trade ties
- Beyond Brexit—UK–Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement enters into force
- Beyond Brexit—International Agreements Committee publishes eighth report scrutinising international treaties
- Beyond Brexit—PACA calls for scrutiny of international treaties
- Executive Board of Conference on the Future of Europe agrees first steps
- WTO—DG Okonjo-Iweala urges members to deliver concrete results ahead of MC12
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Parliament extends temporary powers until September 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK and EU release joint statement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Cabinet Office publishes guidance on updated restrictions and elections
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—study finds high T-cell immunity following Pfizer dose
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BIICL publishes Rule of Law analysis of protest rules
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) SIs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel etc) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 8) Regulations 2021
- Valuation for Rating (Coronavirus) (England) Regulations 2021
- Education (Coronavirus) (School Teachers’ Qualifications, Induction, Inspection Arrangements, Etc) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Constitutional and administrative law
- State opening of Parliament and Queen’s speech set for 11 May 2021
- Government publishes Dunlop Review and plans for intergovernmental relations
- Government issues addendum to proposed devolution deal for West Yorkshire
- House of Commons and PDS publish report on 2020 pay gap data
- Committee on Standards publishes report on Commons standards system
- Constitution Committee calls for evidence on review of Cabinet Manual
- Public procurement
- Winning bidder awarded costs as interested party in HS2 procurement challenge (Bechtel v HS2)
- State aid
- State aid—weekly round-up 31 March 2021
- Judicial review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Constitution Committee recommends access to justice reforms
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 March 2021
- Lord Chancellor gives speech on the role of the judiciary
- Universal Credit deductions policy unlawful (R (on the application of Blundell) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions; R (on the application of Day) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions)
- Equality and human rights
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—WEC criticises government for failing BAME and young women
- Responses to call for evidence on ethnic disparities and inequality published
- Information law
- Information Commissioner urges fair data use for coronavirus (COVID-19) tracing
- Public sector contracts
- Call for views on AI and IP—the UK government response
- Management and strategic planning
- HM Treasury guidance on public sector exit payments does not address scheme complexities
- Other Public Law updates
- Committee seeks further views on national security machinery
- Independent review on political violence calls for evidence
- ORCL concludes that Cameron has not acted as an unregistered consultant lobbyist
- LexTalk®Public Law: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Flowchart
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Public Law weekly highlights includes selected Brexit headlines, including the European Parliament's first appraisal of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), updates on key issues concerning the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, progress in the UK Common Frameworks project, EUC reports on the UK-EU relationship, updates and inquiries on the UK's international trade priorities, further updates and analysis on the continuing Brexit implementation workstreams and priorities post-IP completion day, as well as the latest post-Brexit guidance and Brexit SIs including an estimate of those pending. Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates include guidance and analysis on the latest quarantine rules as Parliament extends temporary powers, correspondence from the Women and Equalities Committee on arrangements for vaccine delivery, the Information Commissioner’s calls for fair use of health data in coronavirus schemes, plus key legislation, election plans and operational guidance from the courts. Also in this edition, announcement of the Queen’s Speech, publication of the Dunlop Review and plans for intergovernmental relations, analysis of the government’s response on the UK’s IP regime in the face of emerging AI technology, calls for evidence on the Cabinet Manual, national security machinery and political violence, plus additional updates on public procurement, State aid, equality and human rights, information law and management and strategic planning. Case analysis this week includes two Court of Appeal judgments on retained EU law, a judicial review challenge to Universal Credit deductions policy, plus analysis of the costs award to interested parties in Bechtel’s HS2 procurement challenge.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.