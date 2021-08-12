menu-search
Property Disputes weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 9 August 2021
  • Repairing obligations and dilapidations
  • Law Society publishes new EWS1 guidance on safety and cladding issues for consumers
  • Residential tenancies
  • Financial penalty held to be inappropriate where landlord unaware of selective licensing scheme (Ekweozoh v Redbridge London Borough Council)
  • MHCLG forms new expert group to advise on delivering social housing white paper
  • Disputes and remedies
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an update of recent court measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal case on the validity of a Part 36 offer , High Court cases regarding specific performance of a settlement agreement and when a claim form is treated as being issued using CE-file electronic system and Upper Tribunal cases concerning the requirements for fulfilling the doctrine of lost modern grant and whether a landlord should be liable to pay a financial penalty for a failure to licence a property where they were unaware it was situated in an area covered by a selective licensing scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

