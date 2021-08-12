- Property Disputes weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 9 August 2021
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Law Society publishes new EWS1 guidance on safety and cladding issues for consumers
- Residential tenancies
- Financial penalty held to be inappropriate where landlord unaware of selective licensing scheme (Ekweozoh v Redbridge London Borough Council)
- MHCLG forms new expert group to advise on delivering social housing white paper
- Disputes and remedies
- Specific performance of a settlement agreement in respect of buy-to-let venture ordered (Hewavisenti and another v Wickramsinghe and another)
- When is a claim form issued for the purposes of CE-file? (ABC v The London Borough of Lambeth)
- Part 36 offers can be valid without certainty of terms (Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions LLP)
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Church use of a track across a driveway sufficient to fulfil the doctrine of lost modern grant (Hughes and another v Incumbent of the benefice of Frampton-on-Severn, Arlingham, Saul, Fretherne and Framilode)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an update of recent court measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal case on the validity of a Part 36 offer , High Court cases regarding specific performance of a settlement agreement and when a claim form is treated as being issued using CE-file electronic system and Upper Tribunal cases concerning the requirements for fulfilling the doctrine of lost modern grant and whether a landlord should be liable to pay a financial penalty for a failure to licence a property where they were unaware it was situated in an area covered by a selective licensing scheme.
