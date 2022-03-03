Private Client weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The crisis in Ukraine and its implications for Private Client; (2) Further updates to the Trust Registration Manual; (3) DHSC guidance on social care charging for local authorities; (4) HMRC guidance on transferring the unused basic threshold for inheritance tax; (5) A roundup of recent disputes on non-fungible tokens which are relevant to private clients and their advisors; (6) The government publishes the Draft Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022; (7) Dawson v Dawson, in which the Court dismissed a proprietary estoppel counterclaim and granted probate of a lost Will; (8) The Charity Commission responds to the enactment of the Charities Act 2022, and (9) HMRC publishes new POTAS guidance based on the new rules in Finance Act 2022. or to read the full analysis.