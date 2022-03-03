LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Private Client weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine crisis implications for Private Client
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 February 2022
  • Trusts
  • HMRC updates the Trust Registration Service (TRS) Manual
  • Court of Protection
  • Court of Protection denies parents’ wish to remove their adult daughter from hospital to family home as this will not promote reunification of family and is not in their daughter’s best interests (An NHS Trust v G)
Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The crisis in Ukraine and its implications for Private Client; (2) Further updates to the Trust Registration Manual; (3) DHSC guidance on social care charging for local authorities; (4) HMRC guidance on transferring the unused basic threshold for inheritance tax; (5) A roundup of recent disputes on non-fungible tokens which are relevant to private clients and their advisors; (6) The government publishes the Draft Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022; (7) Dawson v Dawson, in which the Court dismissed a proprietary estoppel counterclaim and granted probate of a lost Will; (8) The Charity Commission responds to the enactment of the Charities Act 2022, and (9) HMRC publishes new POTAS guidance based on the new rules in Finance Act 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

