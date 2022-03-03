- Private Client weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine crisis implications for Private Client
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 February 2022
- Trusts
- HMRC updates the Trust Registration Service (TRS) Manual
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection denies parents’ wish to remove their adult daughter from hospital to family home as this will not promote reunification of family and is not in their daughter’s best interests (An NHS Trust v G)
More...
- Court of Protection rules on capacity of bulimia patient to take decisions in connection with her treatment for bulimia-related complications and on validity of advance decision (Re Q)
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- DHSC publishes guidance on social care charging for local authorities
- UK taxes for Private Client
- UT upholds discovery assessments following Supreme Court’s judgement in Tooth (Hargreaves v HMRC)
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest: 24 February 2022
- HMRC guidance: Transferring unused basic threshold for inheritance tax
- OTS evaluation papers
- SI 2022/169 The Income Tax (Qualifying Maintenance Payments) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Draft Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022 published
- HMRC publishes new POTAS guidance
- Digital assets and cryptoassets
- Art Wars, Hermes “MetaBirkins”, and more…
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charities Act 2022 receives Royal Assent
- Charity Commission welcomes Charities Act 2022
- Legacy Foresight publishes data from 2021 Legacy Monitor benchmarking programme
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Court dismisses proprietary estoppel counterclaim and grants probate of lost Will (Dawson v Dawson)
- Family provision claim and the rule in Cherry v Boultbee (Johnston v Wackett)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- The dash to be dashboard ready
- Government fails to back auto-enrolment pensions bill
- Government urged to increase workplace pension contributions
- Pension schemes newsletter 137: February 2022
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Scottish Law Commission publishes paper on damages for personal injury
- Registers of Scotland (Digital Registration, etc) Regulations 2022
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Proposals to seize property connected to oligarchs and raise funds for housing crisis
- EU Council adds to its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Government expands dormant asset scheme with £880m injection
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 1, 6, 10 and 12 and Form FR1
- HM Land Registry updates application forms AS1, AS2 and AS3
- HM Courts & Tribunals Service announces deadlines for submission of applications before the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 comes into effect
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) The crisis in Ukraine and its implications for Private Client; (2) Further updates to the Trust Registration Manual; (3) DHSC guidance on social care charging for local authorities; (4) HMRC guidance on transferring the unused basic threshold for inheritance tax; (5) A roundup of recent disputes on non-fungible tokens which are relevant to private clients and their advisors; (6) The government publishes the Draft Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022; (7) Dawson v Dawson, in which the Court dismissed a proprietary estoppel counterclaim and granted probate of a lost Will; (8) The Charity Commission responds to the enactment of the Charities Act 2022, and (9) HMRC publishes new POTAS guidance based on the new rules in Finance Act 2022.
