Private Client weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Golden Belt 1 Sukuk Company, in which the court held that the trustee had power under the Trustee Act 1925 to compromise a claim in relation to a Shari’a investment structure; (2) HMRC has published new guidance detailing how it deals with taxpayers who are involved in tax avoidance, tax evasion or repeated insolvency; (3) The Chartered Governance Institute has published model terms of reference for charities’ remuneration committees; (4) HMRC v Fisher, where the Court of Appeal found that shareholders were ‘quasi-transferors’ under the transfer of assets abroad rules; (5) In the matter of the Piedmont and Riviera Trusts, in which the Royal Court in Jersey has declined to follow a recent decision of the Bermuda court on the role of protectors, and (6) Predictions for the Autumn Budget and Finance Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

