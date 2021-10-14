- Private Client weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 11 October 2021
- Trusts
- Trustee’s power to settle under Trustee Act 1925 identified within Shari’a investment structure (Golden Belt 1 Sukuk Company)
- Court of Protection
- Court of Protection finds it to be in best interests of woman with schizoaffective disorder to have Caesarean section and to be restrained during the procedure if necessary
- UK taxes for Private Client
More...
- HMRC publishes latest Agent Update
- HMRC Stakeholder Digest: 5 October 2021
- HMRC update on agent view of employer liabilities and payments
- HMRC updated guidance: Check if you're eligible for Making Tax Digital for Income Tax: non-UK resident and non-UK domiciled taxpayers
- HMRC updated guidance: Paying Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme grants back
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Joint and several liability notices for tax avoidance, tax evasion and repeated insolvency
- Reduce the risk of using an umbrella company who operates a tax avoidance scheme
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Autumn Budget 2021
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Caution for liquidators and resounding success for director in breach of duty claim (Reynolds v Stanbury)
- Charity and philanthropy
- CGI publishes model terms of reference for charities’ remuneration committees
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- PLSA updated Retirement Living Standards
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Civil Partnership (Scotland) Act 2020 (Commencement No 4, Saving and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2021
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Jersey court declines to follow Bermuda court on the role of protectors (In the matter of the Piedmont and Riviera Trusts)
- Court of Appeal finds shareholders were ‘quasi-transferors’ under the TOAA rules (HMRC v Fisher)
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- ICO submits its response to DCMS consultation on data protection reform
- President’s Memorandum: Experts in the Family Court
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- LexTalk®Private Client: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Golden Belt 1 Sukuk Company, in which the court held that the trustee had power under the Trustee Act 1925 to compromise a claim in relation to a Shari’a investment structure; (2) HMRC has published new guidance detailing how it deals with taxpayers who are involved in tax avoidance, tax evasion or repeated insolvency; (3) The Chartered Governance Institute has published model terms of reference for charities’ remuneration committees; (4) HMRC v Fisher, where the Court of Appeal found that shareholders were ‘quasi-transferors’ under the transfer of assets abroad rules; (5) In the matter of the Piedmont and Riviera Trusts, in which the Royal Court in Jersey has declined to follow a recent decision of the Bermuda court on the role of protectors, and (6) Predictions for the Autumn Budget and Finance Bill.
