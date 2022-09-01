LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Private Client weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Wills
  • The sealing of Royal Wills vs principles of open justice (Executor of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (Deceased) v Guardian News and Media)
  • Trusts
  • HMRC adds service issue update about TRS
  • HMRC warns of penalty for deliberate late registration of trusts
  • Court of Protection
  • Pilot of electronic bills in Court of Protection cases announced
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Executor of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (Deceased) v Guardian News and Media, which considered an appeal against the first instance decision to seal the Will of the late Duke of Edinburgh; (2) HMRC issues updates on the Trusts Registration Service, including details of fines for late registration; (3) The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman issues guidance to councils on Deprivation of Capital decisions; (4) Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd, in which the court held that a company was liable for losses suffered by investors in a Cypriot property investment scheme, but that the individual director was not liable as an accessory; (5) HMRC v De Freitas, which concerned an application to dismiss a bankruptcy petition on mental health grounds; (6) Clitheroe v Bond, which considered the test for delusions in the context of testamentary capacity; (7) CMG Pension Trustees v CGI IT UK, the latest example of the courts siding with employers seeking to limit the liability of the scheme for historical non-payment of benefits, and (8) Burlington Loan Management DAC v HMRC, in which the FTT held that obtaining an advantage under the UK-Irish double tax treaty was not the main purpose of a debt purchase. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

