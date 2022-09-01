- Private Client weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Wills
- The sealing of Royal Wills vs principles of open justice (Executor of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (Deceased) v Guardian News and Media)
- Trusts
- HMRC adds service issue update about TRS
- HMRC warns of penalty for deliberate late registration of trusts
- Court of Protection
- Pilot of electronic bills in Court of Protection cases announced
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- LGSCO publishes guidance on care finance decisions
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Updated HMRC guidance on making tax digital for income tax
- Spotlight 60: Warning for agency workers and contractors employed by umbrella companies
- HMRC Manuals updates
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- OFSI publishes guidance on companies’ reporting obligations and how to report
- Family businesses and ownership structures
- Corporate liability but no individual director liability for misrepresenting a Cypriot property investment scheme (Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd)
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Whether to dismiss a bankruptcy petition on mental health grounds (HMRC v De Freitas)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Probate and testamentary capacity; Insane delusions and poisoning of the mind on appeal (Clitheroe v Bond)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- Pension rules mean end-game for DB plans, say analysts
- Barring late claims to underpaid pension benefits—forfeiture clauses and recoupment (CMG Pension Trustees v CGI IT UK)
- Pension schemes newsletter 142: August 2022
- International
- EU and Ukraine join Hague Judgments Convention
- FTT holds that obtaining an advantage under DTT was not main purpose of debt purchase (Burlington Loan Management DAC v HMRC)
- OECD publishes comments on the progress report under Amount A of Pillar One
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 August 2022
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Executor of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (Deceased) v Guardian News and Media, which considered an appeal against the first instance decision to seal the Will of the late Duke of Edinburgh; (2) HMRC issues updates on the Trusts Registration Service, including details of fines for late registration; (3) The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman issues guidance to councils on Deprivation of Capital decisions; (4) Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd, in which the court held that a company was liable for losses suffered by investors in a Cypriot property investment scheme, but that the individual director was not liable as an accessory; (5) HMRC v De Freitas, which concerned an application to dismiss a bankruptcy petition on mental health grounds; (6) Clitheroe v Bond, which considered the test for delusions in the context of testamentary capacity; (7) CMG Pension Trustees v CGI IT UK, the latest example of the courts siding with employers seeking to limit the liability of the scheme for historical non-payment of benefits, and (8) Burlington Loan Management DAC v HMRC, in which the FTT held that obtaining an advantage under the UK-Irish double tax treaty was not the main purpose of a debt purchase.
