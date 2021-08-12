menu-search
Legal News

Pensions weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Transfers
  • PASA publishes supplemental guidance on GMP equalisation and transfers following 2020 Lloyds judgment
  • FCA publishes Decision Notice against financial adviser for failings in relation to pension transfer advice
  • Funding and investment
  • TPR calls on pension schemes to grasp the risks and opportunities arising from climate-related change in the transition to net zero
  • Pensions liberation and fraud
  • Director banned for operating unregistered pension scheme in suspected pension scam
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary

Welcome to the Pensions weekly highlights from the Pensions team. This week's edition of Pensions highlights includes a review of key news stories, as well as dates for your diary and trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

