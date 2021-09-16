LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
No permission to appeal against decision not to lift stay of enforcement proceedings without payment of security (Hulley v Russia)

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Law360: Mr Justice Henshaw in the Commercial Court rejected an application for permission to appeal against his judgment handed down in April 2021 that proceedings with respect to the enforcement of the arbitral awards issued to former shareholders of Yukos Oil should be stayed on case management grounds without Russia having to provide security. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

