No permission to appeal against decision not to lift stay of enforcement proceedings without payment of security (Hulley v Russia)

Law360: Mr Justice Henshaw in the Commercial Court rejected an application for permission to appeal against his judgment handed down in April 2021 that proceedings with respect to the enforcement of the arbitral awards issued to former shareholders of Yukos Oil should be stayed on case management grounds without Russia having to provide security.
