- New transparency regime affecting property in Scotland
- Introduction
- Duties under the 2021 Regulations
- Recorded persons and associates
- Off-register events can result in an obligation to record information in the RCI
- The duty to record information in the RCI applies in relation to existing property interests from 1 April 2022
- Penalties for failure to comply and one-year grace period
- Exceptions and exemptions
- Exemptions
- Exceptions
- Exceptions—concluded contracts for the sale of land
- Security declarations
- The RCI’s relationship with the Land Register of Scotland
- Overseas entities—UK-wide regime
- Comment
Article summary
Property analysis: Drew Wallace, partner, Steven Edgecombe, partner, Jennifer Talbot, legal director, and Tony Holloran, senior associate, at DLA Piper discuss the new transparency regime affecting property in Scotland, which comes into effect on 1 April 2022.
