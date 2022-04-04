LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
New subtopic for the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020

Published on: 04 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • New subtopic for the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020
  • What is changing?
  • What is the new content?
  • How can I access the new DDSA 2020 content?

Article summary

Family analysis: The provisions of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020) come into effect on 6 April 2022 heralding significant changes to the procedure for applications for matrimonial and civil partnership orders. A new subtopic on DDSA 2020 and new Practice Notes have been added to Lexis®PSL Family covering an introduction to DDSA 2020, commencing and filing an application for a divorce, dissolution or judicial separation order from 6 April 2022, service of applications for matrimonial and civil partnership orders within and outside the jurisdiction for proceedings issued on or after 6 April 2022, the procedure following service, making an application for a conditional order and restrictions on a conditional order being made final.

