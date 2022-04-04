New subtopic for the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020

Article summary

Family analysis: The provisions of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020 (DDSA 2020) come into effect on 6 April 2022 heralding significant changes to the procedure for applications for matrimonial and civil partnership orders. A new subtopic on DDSA 2020 and new Practice Notes have been added to Lexis®PSL Family covering an introduction to DDSA 2020, commencing and filing an application for a divorce, dissolution or judicial separation order from 6 April 2022, service of applications for matrimonial and civil partnership orders within and outside the jurisdiction for proceedings issued on or after 6 April 2022, the procedure following service, making an application for a conditional order and restrictions on a conditional order being made final. or to read the full analysis.