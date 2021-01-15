Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

National debt fund worth £500m is held on charitable trusts (Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services)

National debt fund worth £500m is held on charitable trusts (Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services)
Published on: 15 January 2021
Updated on: 15 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • National debt fund worth £500m is held on charitable trusts (Attorney General v Zedra Fiduciary Services)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Purpose of the trust
  • Distinction between unconditional gift subject to delayed application and a conditional gift
  • Failure for initial impossibility
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: HM Attorney General brought proceedings seeking the court’s approval to secure some of the funds held by the National Fund, a charitable trust set up in 1928 by Mr Gaspard Farrer (GF), a partner in Barings Bank, to help pay down the national debt. The claim was defended by the trustee, who agreed that the funds were charitable, but not that they should be used to reduce the national debt. Members of GF’s family also defended the claim, disputing the validity of the trust. They sought an order that all or part of the funds were held on trust for GF’s estate, from which they would ultimately benefit. The court found that there was a valid charitable trust, and that it has jurisdiction to make a cy-près scheme for the transfer of the funds to reduce the national debt or for other charitable purposes (yet to be determined). Written by Alexandra Rogers, a managing associate at Foot Anstey LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More