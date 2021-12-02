LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Appeal Court upholds charging clause decision not to grant appellant her fees (Da Silva v Heselton) & others

Published on: 02 December 2021
  • Appeal Court upholds charging clause decision not to grant appellant her fees (Da Silva v Heselton) & others
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Article summary

Private Client analysis: The High Court has held that an executor who was engaged in businesses unrelated to the administration of trusts or estates could not rely upon a common form of professional charging clause contained in a will Will to charge for their time spent on administration of the estate. Written by William Golightly, barrister at Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

