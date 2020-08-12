Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

A deceased paedophile—what are the personal representative’s duties towards potential victims? (Re the estate of Studdert)

A deceased paedophile—what are the personal representative’s duties towards potential victims? (Re the estate of Studdert)
Published on: 12 August 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A deceased paedophile—what are the personal representative’s duties towards potential victims? (Re the estate of Studdert)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The deceased, who was a convicted paedophile, died leaving an estate worth in excess of £4.5m. It was apparent to the executors that he may have committed sexual abuse against minors in the UK and Europe, and that the victims might have personal injury claims that survived against the estate and would, if made out, categorise them as creditors of the estate. However, the executors did not know the identities or locations of any of the victims. In these circumstances, the question facing the executors was: what should they do? They applied to the court for directions. Chief Master Marsh ruled that that was ‘the only safe course of action’ and made a number of directions with a view to trying to identify and locate unascertained victims and potential creditors. Written by Mark Cunningham QC of Maitland Chambers, who acted for the executors in this case, as well as in National Westminster Bank plc v Lucas (Savile). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More