- Convening beneficiaries to applications for directions (In the Matter of the C Settlement)
- Original news
- What is the background to this judgment?
- What were the issues the court had to address?
- What did the court decide?
- How helpful is this judgment in clarifying the law in this area?
- Are there any remaining grey areas?
- What are the practical implications of the judgment?
Article summary
Private Client analysis: The Jersey Royal Court has considered whether a 19-year-old beneficiary could be kept in the dark about the size of his family’s £75m trust fund, on the basis that he was too young to know. Andreas Kistler, partner at Carey Olsen, explains how the court took the view that while a beneficiary may have legal capacity, they may not have the sufficient maturity to be burdened with matters of trust administration.
