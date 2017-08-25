Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client / Contentious trusts and estates / Trust disputes

Legal News

Convening beneficiaries to applications for directions (In the Matter of the C Settlement)

Convening beneficiaries to applications for directions (In the Matter of the C Settlement)
Published on: 25 August 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Convening beneficiaries to applications for directions (In the Matter of the C Settlement)
  • Original news
  • What is the background to this judgment?
  • What were the issues the court had to address?
  • What did the court decide?
  • How helpful is this judgment in clarifying the law in this area?
  • Are there any remaining grey areas?
  • What are the practical implications of the judgment?

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Jersey Royal Court has considered whether a 19-year-old beneficiary could be kept in the dark about the size of his family’s £75m trust fund, on the basis that he was too young to know. Andreas Kistler, partner at Carey Olsen, explains how the court took the view that while a beneficiary may have legal capacity, they may not have the sufficient maturity to be burdened with matters of trust administration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More