Convening beneficiaries to applications for directions (In the Matter of the C Settlement)

Private Client analysis: The Jersey Royal Court has considered whether a 19-year-old beneficiary could be kept in the dark about the size of his family’s £75m trust fund, on the basis that he was too young to know. Andreas Kistler, partner at Carey Olsen, explains how the court took the view that while a beneficiary may have legal capacity, they may not have the sufficient maturity to be burdened with matters of trust administration. or to read the full analysis.