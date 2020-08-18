Sign-in Help
Accreditation scheme—no restraint of trade (Halal Meat Sellers Committee Ltd and another v HMC (UK) Ltd)

Accreditation scheme—no restraint of trade (Halal Meat Sellers Committee Ltd and another v HMC (UK) Ltd)
Published on: 18 August 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Accreditation scheme—no restraint of trade (Halal Meat Sellers Committee Ltd and another v HMC (UK) Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: In Halal Meat Sellers Committee Ltd and another v HMC (UK) Ltd, the court held that a contract was not in restraint of trade where all that the defendant charity had done was to identify conditions of Halal accreditation. A butcher could sign up to the scheme (or not), and if they did so, they had to abide by the accreditation conditions. This was held not to be a contract in restraint of trade. Written by Kristina Lukacova, barrister, at Monckton Chambers.

