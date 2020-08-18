Accreditation scheme—no restraint of trade (Halal Meat Sellers Committee Ltd and another v HMC (UK) Ltd)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: In Halal Meat Sellers Committee Ltd and another v HMC (UK) Ltd, the court held that a contract was not in restraint of trade where all that the defendant charity had done was to identify conditions of Halal accreditation. A butcher could sign up to the scheme (or not), and if they did so, they had to abide by the accreditation conditions. This was held not to be a contract in restraint of trade. Written by Kristina Lukacova, barrister, at Monckton Chambers. or to read the full analysis.