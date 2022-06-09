LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Luxembourg says it has frozen €4.2bn in Russian assets

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Luxembourg's Government has frozen €4.2bn of Russian assets since the country's invasion of Ukraine began in late February 2022, according to the country's finance minister. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

