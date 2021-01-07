Sign-in Help
Local Government weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Published on: 07 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
  • Healthcare—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
  • Education—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
  • Homelessness, social housing and accommodation allocation—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
  • Beyond Brexit—guidance for public authorities on subsidy controls from 1 January 2021
  • Brexit Bulletin—new and updated Brexit transition guidance published on IP completion day
  • Common Travel Area—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
The first edition of Local Government weekly highlights of 2021 leads with Brexit related updates including analysis of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 and its implications for UK law. It also includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on governance, judicial review, healthcare, education, children’s social care and social housing. In other developments we have case analysis on Northwood Solihull v Fearn; case reports on R (on the application of AS) v Liverpool CC, JB v University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, Z v University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, A County Council v KK and P (Court of Protection: Transparency), Re. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

