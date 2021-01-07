Local Government weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Article summary

The first edition of Local Government weekly highlights of 2021 leads with Brexit related updates including analysis of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 and its implications for UK law. It also includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on governance, judicial review, healthcare, education, children’s social care and social housing. In other developments we have case analysis on Northwood Solihull v Fearn; case reports on R (on the application of AS) v Liverpool CC, JB v University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, Z v University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, A County Council v KK and P (Court of Protection: Transparency), Re. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates. or to read the full analysis.