- Local Government weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Healthcare—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Education—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Homelessness, social housing and accommodation allocation—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- Beyond Brexit—guidance for public authorities on subsidy controls from 1 January 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—new and updated Brexit transition guidance published on IP completion day
- Common Travel Area—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- EU and EEA citizens in the UK—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- EU funding—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Lawyers, legal services and cross-border legal cases—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Data protection and copyright—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- New Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules—CP 361
- National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) (EU Exit) (No 2) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1659
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—England and Scotland enter national lockdown
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—updated coronavirus alert recommendation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Christmas and New Year’s roundup
- Government invests £830m to help high streets recover amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Chancellor announces £4.6bn in coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown grants
- Coronavirus (COVID19)—updated jobcentre guidance
- HMCTS updates operational summary in light of UK lockdown
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No 3) and (All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/8
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1646
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1654
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Travel from South Africa) (England) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1644
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, South Africa) (Wales) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1645
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Judicial review
- Message from Lord Chief Justice amid new coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- NMC expanding the coronavirus (COVID–19) temporary register
- Welsh Government announces second coronavirus (COVID–19) vaccine to be used in Wales
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Education Secretary releases statement on coronavirus (COVID-19) and education settings
- Children’s Commissioner requests learning loss details amid ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government temporarily modifies state school requirements amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government advice on school and college arrangements
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE publishes update to list of those who can access full-time education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—updated guidance on digital devices for school children
- Guidance on mass asymptomatic testing in specialist settings issued amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—updated guidance on digital devices for school children
- Education (Admission Appeals Arrangements) (Wales) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) (Amendment) Regulations 2020, SI 2020/1606
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Childcare providers given new means for notifying Ofsted of ‘significant events’
- HMCTS to provide training on Family Division appeals by electronic means
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- HLPA publishes letter on extending the suspension of evictions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Public procurement
- Comment—EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement provisions on public procurement
- Governance
- DfT announces first cities in the UK to run all-electric bus services
- Consultation opened on how to enforce the restriction of promoted products HFSS
- Promotion of HFSS products restricted from April 2022
- Local Audit and Accountability Act 2014 (Commencement No 7, Transitional Provisions and Savings) (Amendment) Order 2020, SI 2020/1565
- Education
- DfE announces new Institute of Teaching to be established in September 2022
- HEPI urges universities to act on climate change
- Power to Award Degrees etc (The London Interdisciplinary School Ltd) Order 2020, SI 2020/1615
- Children's social care
- Adult asylum seeker granted interim relief and order that LA should continue to accommodate and support him as a child in its care—R (on the application of AS) v Liverpool City Council
- Social care
- Court of Protection stands by decision to withdraw life sustaining treatment in the face of challenges from P’s family—JB v University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust & Anor; Z v University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust & Ors
- Court of Protection lifts deprivation of liberty order over young woman in accordance with her wishes and feelings—A County Council v KK & Ors
- Court of Protection declines to continue to hear proceedings in private in the interests of open justice—P (Court of Protection: Transparency), Re
- Healthcare
- Health Service Commissioner for England (Special Health Authorities) Order 2020, SI 2020/1596
- Social housing
- Requirements for notices seeking possession and confirmatory certificates given by corporate landlords (Northwood Solihull v Fearn)
- Government publishes guidance on the new Waking Watch Relief Fund
- MHCLG amends social sector guidance relating to remediation of non-ACM buildings
- Planning
- Planning (Wales) Act 2015 (Commencement No. 7) Order 2021, SI 2021/7
Article summary
The first edition of Local Government weekly highlights of 2021 leads with Brexit related updates including analysis of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 and its implications for UK law. It also includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on governance, judicial review, healthcare, education, children’s social care and social housing. In other developments we have case analysis on Northwood Solihull v Fearn; case reports on R (on the application of AS) v Liverpool CC, JB v University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, Z v University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, A County Council v KK and P (Court of Protection: Transparency), Re. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and planning updates.
