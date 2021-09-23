Local Government weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes commentary on the Supreme Court decision R (TN) v Secretary of State for the Home Department; analysis of Tameside MBC v AM on whether the High Court may authorise unregulated placements for children under 16 from 9 September 2021; analysis in the decision of SS Education v CCP Graduate School Ltd in which the Secretary of State was unable to recover tuition fees under the Education (Student Support) Regulations 2011 plus analysis of social care reforms in England and how they will work in practice. It also includes the latest COVID-19, governance, judicial review, local authority prosecutions, education, social care, healthcare, social housing and environment updates. or to read the full analysis.