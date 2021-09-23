- Local Government weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Governance
- Supreme Court dismisses TN’s appeal on ultra vires grounds (R (TN) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
- Prime Minister's Office publishes September 2021 ministerial appointments list
- Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to become Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
- DWP announces support for those arriving from Afghanistan
- IfG publishes short paper examining cabinet reshuffle
- PACAC launches annual review of Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman
- Cabinet Office publishes response to 'Regulating Election Finance' report
- BEIS Committee begins inquiry on net zero governance
- EHRC updates Human Rights Tracker
- MoJ establishes expert group to increase standards in e-signatures
- Welsh Bill to make planning and historic environment law more accessible
- Welsh Government publishes priorities for UK Government Spending Review 2021
- Welsh Government publishes statement on Electoral Boundary Review
- Children's social care
- Whether the High Court may authorise unregulated placements for children under 16 from 9 September 2021 (Tameside MBC v AM)
- All physical punishment to be banned in Wales
- Education
- Education law—Secretary of State unable to recover tuition fees under the Education (Student Support) Regulations 2011 (SS Education v CCP Graduate School Ltd)
- LGSCO criticises LA's decision-making during school transport investigation
- NFER publishes National Reference Test 2022 guidance
- Ofsted asked to review reforms for education catch-up
- DfE launches training for mental health leads in schools and colleges
- Welsh Government publishes curriculum reform plan update
- Welsh Government announces continued funding for catering and free school meals
- Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) Order 2021, SI 2021/1069
- Judicial review
- Landmark ruling challenging current practice of prescribing puberty–suppressing hormone blockers to minors—*Bell v Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust (UCL Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust intervening)
- Social care
- Social care reforms in England—how will they work in practice?
- Care provider fined £363,000 as poor safeguarding led to resident being raped
- DfE issues statutory direction to Bradford Council for poor social care services
- CQC rates Poppy Cottage Ltd inadequate as visitors are at risk of harm
- CQC urges Torquay care provider to make urgent improvements
- Social Security Benefits (Claims and Payments) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1065
- Healthcare
- DHSC and NHS England publish ICP engagement document
- CQC instructs Nottingham Hospital NHS Trust to improve emergency services
- CQC takes action after Essex NHS Trust is given ‘inadequate’ service rating
- CQC takes further action against Suffolk mental health hospital
- GDC announces greater development support options for professionals
- CQC publishes report on West Midlands hospital after taking enforcement action
- CQC publishes Safety, Equity and Engagement in Maternity Services report
- DHSC issues two responses to committee report's in maternity services
- CQC publishes survey results on urgent and emergency care experiences
- Social housing
- LGSCO criticises Council for providing unsuitable interim accommodation
- MHCLG updates Homelessness code to include commitment to rehouse Afghan refugees
- Allocation of Housing and Homelessness (Eligibility) (England) and Persons subject to Immigration Control (Housing Authority Accommodation and Homelessness) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1045
- Homes England extends deadline for First Homes early delivery programme
- Environmental law and climate change
- Welsh Government publishes government response to agriculture White Paper
- Local authority prosecutions
- Barking Halal Meat & Fish fined for food safety offences
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfT and DHSC announce new international travel system
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK Live Events Reinsurance Scheme launched
- Government responds to report on coronavirus (COVID-19) and emergency powers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 20 September 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government announces Pass for events and nightclubs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Notification) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1063
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1066
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- DHSC announce end of shielding programme for most vulnerable
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC speaks on public health and social backlogs
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Care workers may temporarily self-certify exemption from COVID-19 vaccine
- Welsh Government publishes coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for social care
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—renting guidance updated to reflect new 2021–22 plans
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes commentary on the Supreme Court decision R (TN) v Secretary of State for the Home Department; analysis of Tameside MBC v AM on whether the High Court may authorise unregulated placements for children under 16 from 9 September 2021; analysis in the decision of SS Education v CCP Graduate School Ltd in which the Secretary of State was unable to recover tuition fees under the Education (Student Support) Regulations 2011 plus analysis of social care reforms in England and how they will work in practice. It also includes the latest COVID-19, governance, judicial review, local authority prosecutions, education, social care, healthcare, social housing and environment updates.
