Local Government weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Governance
  • Supreme Court dismisses TN’s appeal on ultra vires grounds (R (TN) v Secretary of State for the Home Department)
  • Prime Minister's Office publishes September 2021 ministerial appointments list
  • Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to become Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
  • DWP announces support for those arriving from Afghanistan
  • IfG publishes short paper examining cabinet reshuffle
  • PACAC launches annual review of Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman
  • Cabinet Office publishes response to 'Regulating Election Finance' report
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes commentary on the Supreme Court decision R (TN) v Secretary of State for the Home Department; analysis of Tameside MBC v AM on whether the High Court may authorise unregulated placements for children under 16 from 9 September 2021; analysis in the decision of SS Education v CCP Graduate School Ltd in which the Secretary of State was unable to recover tuition fees under the Education (Student Support) Regulations 2011 plus analysis of social care reforms in England and how they will work in practice. It also includes the latest COVID-19, governance, judicial review, local authority prosecutions, education, social care, healthcare, social housing and environment updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

