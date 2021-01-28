- Local Government weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- DHSC announces £23.75m in coronavirus (COVID-19) funding
- Home Secretary announces £800 fine for those breaking rules on coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Government responds to Committee's report on temporary provisions in CA 2020
- Police officers face penalty for breaching coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations
- DCMS publishes updates to VCSE guidance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS details process for dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) cases
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 January
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Wales seeks emergency bill for Senedd election safety
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government launches £17.7m fund to support sports
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Restrictions) (Amendment) (No 3) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/66
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/68
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/72
- Official Controls (Temporary Measures) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/78
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- DHSC publishes speech on coronavirus (COVID-19) data and vaccine rollout
- DHSC announces that more employers have signed up for coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid testing
- MOD announces armed forces aiding coronavirus (COVID-19) efforts across the UK
- Welsh Government announces GPs collaboration for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—NICE publishes guidance on caring for patients with 'long COVID'
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Rapid response guidance notes on vaccination, testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) and mental capacity
- DHSC publishes letter about giving adult social care workers access to vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CQC announces settings for those with coronavirus (COVID-19) leaving hospital
- CQC launches consultation on proposals for more flexible and responsive regulation
- Extra cash for the Welsh Carers Support Fund to help carers amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- PM confirms schools will not reopen straight after half term amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commissioner calls for government to reopen schools amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PHE pauses daily contact testing in schools
- Ofsted publishes report on remote education amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- DfE updates admission appeals code for school places amid coronavirus (COVID–19)
- Welsh summer 2021 exam grades to be decided by teachers amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- Children’s Commissioners publish letters about child poverty and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofsted announces delay to publishing outcome of Cafcass consultation amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- RSH publishes regulatory update regarding lockdown amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Healthcare for UK nationals living abroad—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
- Updated guidance on healthcare for overseas visitors—post-Brexit transition guidance from Public Health England
- New guidance about the Port Health Transition Fund—post-Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Public procurement
- Court held there was no real prospect to establish that the defendant’s commercial waste collection services was unlawful state aid because the ‘selectivity’ criteria had not been met—Durham Company Ltd (trading as Max Recycle) v Durham County Council
- Governance
- Local government finance—entitlement to council tax discount—attendance allowance (Brown v Hambleton District Council)
- Human Rights Act 1998 challenge to a local authority’s charging policy succeeds (R (on the application of SH) v Norfolk County Council)
- Court of Appeal and High Court consider property rights under the Human Rights Act
- Report finds HM Treasury failing to prove risks to public finances are well managed
- Model Councillor Code of Conduct 2020 published by LGA
- PACAC makes recommendations to improve PHSO services
- JCWI publishes report calling for EUSS deadline to be lifted
- MOJ awards £3.1m to support people in court without legal representation
- Health and safety prosecutions round-up—21 January 2021
- DfT announces final round of YRIF and how £794m has already been allocated
- FATF publishes consolidated assessment ratings
- SIA finds Manchester door supervisor guilty of fraud
- JCHR seeks views to inform its response to the Independent Human Rights Act Review
- Welsh Government announces additional £3m to support economy
- Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021
- Education
- ‘Landmark reforms’ to post-16 education published by Department for Education
- SMC says long-term funding is essential for new proposals on vocational skills
- HEPI publishes paper calling for reformation of student loan system
- DfE encourages schools and colleges to access free period products
- Factors influencing potential progression into higher education
- OfS publishes new guide to aid students raise concerns at university or college
- Department for Education release school support guidance
- Committee makes recommendations to improve financial health of college sector
- Government publishes response analysis of TEF independent review
- Interim conclusion to review of post-18 education and funding published
- DfE launches consultation on changes to higher education admission system
- SLC welcomes the Skills for Jobs white paper and the proposed policy reforms
- School and Early Years Finance (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/59
- Education (Student Support) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Wales) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/73
- Children's social care
- High Court severely criticises local authority’s ‘breath taking incompetence’ and failures to disclose in care proceedings (A local authority v CD and others (D (maternal grandmother) intervening))
- Age assessments under the Children Act 1989 (HJ (by her litigation friend) v Croydon LBC)
- Court held LA was not under obligation to notify the Roman Central Authority of the adoption proceedings—Prospective adopters v The mother and another
- Investigation urges council staff to centralise child support
- Social care
- Admin Court held that the proof of payment rule for universal credit discriminates indirectly against women and their human rights—*R (on the application of Salvato) v Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
- Court of Protection finds that it is not in RS’s best interests to receive visit from Polish Consul or to undergo a further medical assessment—RS, Re
- Court of Protection makes capacity decisions regarding AG further to new expert evidence—A v AG and CI (No 2) (Rev 1)
- Court of Protection finds urgent investigation and treatment to be in patient’s best interests but not possible due to COVID-19 pressures on the health service—University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust & Anor v MN (medical treatment: Mental Capacity Act 2005)
- Court of Protection refuses request for litigant in person to record proceedings and grants order restricting his communication with the court—TA, Re (Recording of hearings; Communication with Court office)
- Concerns surrounding protection afforded by Domestic Abuse Bill
- Healthcare
- Novel private law claim in restitution allowed where the defendant predecessor made an error of public law in declining to assess whether JD had been eligible for NHS care—Surrey County Council v NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group
- CQC guidance on DNACPR at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- DHSC announces winners of £7.6m fund which will help reduce health inequalities
- HCPC unveils new corporate strategy
- Improvements to air pollution expected to increase average life expectancy
- Welsh Government announces £25m in digital services investment to aid Welsh NHS
- Social housing
- Court held LA did not waive its right to forfeit lease with tenants by accepting rent payment after becoming aware of the tenant’s breach of covenant—Faiz and others v Burnley Borough Council
- Mayor demands 999-year leases for AHP shared ownership homes
- MHCLG published statistics indicating important progress in making homes safer
- Highways
- Hackney carriage and taxi drivers’ trade associations successfully challenge Mayor’s Streetspace Plan for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods—R (United Trade Action Group) v TFL & Mayor of London
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care and social housing. COVID-19 related updates include rapid response guidance notes on vaccination, testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) and mental capacity. In other developments we have case analyses on R (United Trade Action Group) v TFL & Mayor of London, Brown v Hambleton DC, R (on the application of SH) v Norfolk CC, R (Aviva Insurance Ltd) v SSWP and Solaria Energy UK Ltd v Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, A Local Authority v CD, and HJ (by her litigation friend) v Croydon LBC. The weekly highlights also includes further Brexit, public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and highways updates.
