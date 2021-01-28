Sign-in Help
Local Government weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
  • DHSC announces £23.75m in coronavirus (COVID-19) funding
  • Home Secretary announces £800 fine for those breaking rules on coronavirus (COVID–19)
  • Government responds to Committee's report on temporary provisions in CA 2020
  • Police officers face penalty for breaching coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations
  • DCMS publishes updates to VCSE guidance amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • HMCTS details process for dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) cases
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 January
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care and social housing. COVID-19 related updates include rapid response guidance notes on vaccination, testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) and mental capacity. In other developments we have case analyses on R (United Trade Action Group) v TFL & Mayor of London, Brown v Hambleton DC, R (on the application of SH) v Norfolk CC, R (Aviva Insurance Ltd) v SSWP and Solaria Energy UK Ltd v Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, A Local Authority v CD, and HJ (by her litigation friend) v Croydon LBC. The weekly highlights also includes further Brexit, public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing and highways updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

