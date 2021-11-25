- Local Government weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Social care
- Supreme Court considers what it means to have/lack capacity (A Local Authority v JB)
- CQC takes action at Residential Care Home
- Local Government Ombudsman asks Northumberland Council to review its decision
- DHSC publishes adult social care charging reform documents to Build Back Better plan
- LGA publish analysis on social care demand
- CQC publish response to Joint Committee on Human Rights
- Treasury Committee publishes government response on social care changes
More...
- Social Security (Up-rating of Benefits) Act 2021
- Universal Credit (Work Allowance and Taper) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1283
- Governance
- Updated Surveillance Camera Code laid before Parliament
- Lords publishes two reports on the balance of power
- LGA provides funding for councils under Digital Pathfinders Programme
- DCMS awards £107m to arts, heritage and cultural organisations
- Welsh Government publishes 2021 cooperation agreement
- Welsh Government publishes statement on priorities for research and innovation
- Representation of the People (Variation of Limits of Candidates’ Election Expenses) (Wales) Order 2021, SI 2021/1285
- Public procurement
- Institute for Government comments on government handling of PPE procurement
- DHSC publishes information on PPE procurement in the early pandemic
- Judicial review
- LA’s refusal to allow grant for rates relief and business support scheme quashed—R (on the application of Cava Bien Ltd) v Milton Keynes Council
- The Judicial Review and Courts Bill—proposed reform of judicial review
- Local government finance
- HCLG Committee launch inquiry into council tax collection in England
- Non-Domestic Rating (Discretionary Relief) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1276
- Greater London Authority (Consolidated Council Tax Requirement Procedure) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1278
- Education
- High Court dismisses challenge to Somerset County Council’s decision to re-organise schools (R(WC) v Somerset County Council)
- DfE’s draft education and sustainability strategy
- Repayment clauses and disputed debts (JT Developments v Secretary of State for Education)
- DfE announces new levelling up plans to improve outcomes for students
- Ofsted opens consultation on their role in Online Education Accreditation Scheme
- Education Committee launches inquiry into effectiveness of post-16 qualifications
- LGSCO publishes report on Staffordshire council failings
- DfE announces new guidance to reduce school uniform cost
- OfS announces 13 new projects to improve minority access to postgraduate research
- DfE analyses the impact of degrees on graduate's social mobility
- Welsh Government announces £45m package to support SMEs
- Education (European University Institute) (Wales) (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1294
- Children's social care
- Deprivation of liberty orders and unregistered placements (Derby City Council v BA)
- Vaccinations for looked after children where a parent objects (Re C (Looked After Child))
- Home Office mandates the National Transfer Scheme
- DfE opens consultation on fees and inspections for children’s care providers
- Public Services Committee publishes report on children in crisis
- Healthcare
- CQC prosecutes NHS Foundation Trust following deaths of two patients
- CQC fines independent ambulance company for providing unregistered services
- DHSC announces NHS workforce planning and tech agenda reforms
- DHSC publishes commissioning agreements for public health for 2021-2022
- DHSC publishes review of health and social care leadership policy paper
- IPPR publishes report on reforming the NHS charging system
- NMC publishes council paper on discrimination in health and care
- CQC's November 2021 Insight report focuses on medicine safety in NHS trusts
- HSC Committee launches inquiry on NHS and social care workforce crisis
- DHSC publishes review on data, digital and tech transforming the NHS
- DHSC announces review into medical device design bias and patient impact
- Social housing
- HMCTS confirms Possession Reform project will commence in early 2022
- Housing Ombudsman finds maladministration within Abri Homes’ complaint handling
- DLUHC announces new rule requiring all social homes to have smoke alarms
- Mayor of London secures £43.5m funding for specialised housing
- LGSCO publishes final decision on housing investigation
- RSH begins process to replace its NROSH+ data collection portal
- Housing Ombudsman publishes latest insight report showing increased complaints
- Mayor of London secures £43.5m funding for specialised housing
- Welsh Government reveal plans for tackling impact of second home ownership
- Planning
- Court dismisses claim against planning appeal decision where development breached condition and enforcement was pending (Greenwood v MHCLG)
- Neighbourhood planning—ten years on from the Localism Act, is it still worthwhile?
- Localis publishes report on flood resilience
- Development Procedure (Consultees) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Amendment) Order 2021, SI 2021/1297
- Glyn Rhonwy Pumped Storage Generating Station (Amendment) (Wales) Order 2021, SI 2021/1284
- Environmental law and climate change
- Consultation outcome on electric vehicle charge points in buildings published
- Highways England announces £11m for Energy Storage Systems at service stations
- Highways
- Council unlawfully breaks promise over Traffic Regulation Order consultation (Keyhole Bridge USG)
- Court upheld claim that IB members were in contempt of court for deliberately breaching injunction order—National Highways Ltd v Heyatawin
- Licensing
- Uber says business model does not flout licensing rules
- Gambling Commission opens consultation on Licensing, Compliance and Enforcement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- DHSC announces coronavirus (COVID-19) boosters will be added to NHS COVID Pass
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 November 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 18) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1289
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Restrictions) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1291
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 20) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1304
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of the must read Supreme Court judgment of A Local Authority v JB considering what it means to have or lack capacity; R(WC) v Somerset CC on authority wide school reorganisations, Re C (Looked After Child) on coronavirus (COVID–19) vaccinations for looked after children where a parent objects; Derby CC v BA on deprivation of liberty orders and unregistered placements; Greenwood v MHCLG appealing a planning appeal decision where development breached condition and enforcement was pending; Keyhole Bridge USG Council on a Traffic Regulation Order consultation plus analysis on the DfE’s draft education and sustainability strategy; and analysis on neighbourhood planning ten years on from the Localism Act. It also includes the latest coronavirus, governance, public procurement, education, social care, social housing, healthcare, licensing and environmental law and climate change updates.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.