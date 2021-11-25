Local Government weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of the must read Supreme Court judgment of A Local Authority v JB considering what it means to have or lack capacity; R(WC) v Somerset CC on authority wide school reorganisations, Re C (Looked After Child) on coronavirus (COVID–19) vaccinations for looked after children where a parent objects; Derby CC v BA on deprivation of liberty orders and unregistered placements; Greenwood v MHCLG appealing a planning appeal decision where development breached condition and enforcement was pending; Keyhole Bridge USG Council on a Traffic Regulation Order consultation plus analysis on the DfE’s draft education and sustainability strategy; and analysis on neighbourhood planning ten years on from the Localism Act. It also includes the latest coronavirus, governance, public procurement, education, social care, social housing, healthcare, licensing and environmental law and climate change updates. or to read the full analysis.