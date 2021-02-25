- Local Government weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- Brexit Bulletin—briefing examines transition from Erasmus+ to Turing scheme
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Court of Appeal found SSHSC had the legal power to make the coronavirus health protection regulations in response to the pandemic—R (on the application of Dolan and others) v the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and another
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Cabinet Office publishes the roadmap out of lockdown
- PM outlines tests to ‘cautiously’ ease coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- IfG publishes paper on the next phase of the coronavirus (COVID–19) strategy in 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Cabinet Office announces new proxy voting provisions for local elections
- HSE conducts spot checks and inspections on businesses in Hull amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BEIS updates guidance on local restrictions support grants amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—guidance on arriving in Wales from abroad
- Welsh Government makes minor amendments to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Welsh Government outlines mission for a greener economy post coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Local and Greater London Authority Elections (Coronavirus, Nomination of Candidates) (Amendment) (England) Rules 2021, SI 2021/160
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 8) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/166
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/171
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/172
- Employment Rights Act 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/177
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Judicial review
- Baker McKenzie and KPMG survey experiences of virtual hearings
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- DHSC announces £18.5m fund to research long coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PHE says data on Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is ‘promising’
- Accessibility to coronavirus (COVID-19) home testing kits improved
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PHE updates migrant health guidance
- DHSC announces deployment of coronavirus (COVID–19) surge testing in Leeds
- DHSC announces surge testing in New Addington and Brentwood for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS announces Southwark Crown Court is to pilot rapid testing for coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Welsh Government releases guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) LFD testing
- CQC publishes February 2021 coronavirus (COVID-19) insight report
- National Health Service (Charges and Pharmaceutical and Local Pharmaceutical Services) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/169
- Health and Care Professions Council (Coronavirus) (Amendment) (No 2) Rules Order of Council 2021, SI 2021/167
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE announces £700m education recovery package
- Mass testing of students to begin as coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown ends
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE adds new guidance for special schools re-opening
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—guidance for schools updated as reopening begins
- PHE updates guidance on supporting students during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Further guidance for children attending out of school settings amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DfE updates guidance on school admissions testing during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE clarifies eligibility criteria for accessing devices
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DfE’s interim report into impact of pandemic on education
- Welsh Government extends testing to upper secondary learners amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Children's social care
- PHE launches specialised PFA course to help young people affected by coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social care
- Best interests for care home resident to receive COVID-19 vaccine against her daughter’s wishes—SD v RB of Kensington And Chelsea
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces easing of restrictions in care homes
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC updates guidance on LFD testing for care homes
- Welsh Government suspends adult care provisions under CA 2020 amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Social housing
- Renting guidance updated to reflect extension of eviction ban amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government confirms continuation of residential evictions ban
- Public Health (Coronavirus) (Protection from Eviction) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/164
- Public procurement
- Loosening the ties that bind—new NHS procurement regime proposed
- Procurement Policy Note highlights key requirements for public procurements subject to the WTO GPA and EU-UK TCA
- NHS launches consultation on proposals for a new provider selection regime
- Governance
- Misuse of Meghan Markle’s private information but does she own copyright? (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
- DCMS announces more than £18m awarded in final grants of Culture Recovery Fund
- Release of final report on review of business rates delayed until autumn 2021
- HMCTS announce daily court lists and website closures
- Government launches consultation on proposals for unitary local government
- New 2021 edition of Equal Treatment Bench Book published
- Project launched to help diverse businesses in West Midlands enter supply chains
- SLCC launches local council governance toolkit for councils in England
- Welsh Government publishes paper on reforming local government finance
- Police and Crime Commissioner Elections (Returning Officers’ Accounts) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/179
- Education
- Council to pay £7,200 to student left without a school for over one year
- Cornwall Council fails to sufficiently oversee alternative education provision
- Students advised to prepare to apply for student finance ahead of March 2021
- Children’s Commissioner publishes findings about children with SEN
- DfE launches consultation on new international teaching qualification
- Education Committee to launch new inquiry into children in care homes
- Minister announces review of National Centre for Learning Welsh
- Mayor of London launches free pollution helpdesk for schools
- Wales to double funding for disadvantaged learners
- Welsh education national mission report highlights progress made in recent years
- Children's social care
- Childrens’ services referrals—the duty of confidence and the public interest (A local authority v AM)
- Successful claim for failure to adequately assess and plan needs following discharge from hospital under MHA 1983—R (AK (a child)) v Islington LBC and another
- Family Division held it had jurisdiction to make free standing declaration that children were looked after by one or more LAs —A local authority v W and others
- Not open to the Family Court to make findings as to the cause of one of the children’s self–harm—Re X (children) (care proceedings: fact-finding)
- DfE bans vulnerable children from unregulated accommodation after consultation
- Children’s Commissioner reports on teenagers and social care intervention
- Care Planning, Placement and Case Review (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/161
- Social care
- No error in the conclusion that the LA had a duty to undertake a needs assessment—R (Lancashire CC) v SSHSC
- Court grants applicant NHS Trust a declaration that it was not in patient’s best interests to continue life sustaining treatment—Re TW
- Court of Protection upholds P’s wish to remain in supported living placement—ZK (Landau-Kleffner Syndrome: Best Interests)
- Court of Protection approves cancer treatment plan for young man with severe learning difficulties—Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v RB
- Committee Chair urges government to urgently reform social care system
- Official Solicitor publishes new guidance
- Written responses to mobility needs of disabled people consultation published
- Healthcare
- Health and Social Care White Paper 2021—where next for patient safety and professional healthcare regulation?
- Top 10 Points to note from the NHS White Paper
- NMC updates ‘Practising as a midwife in the UK’ guide
- Health and Care Professions Council (Registration and Fees) (Amendment) Rules Order of Council 2021, SI 2021/170
- National Health Service (Charges for Drugs and Appliances) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/178
- Social housing
- The impact of the Building Safety Bill and the Fire Safety Bill on landlords and tenants
- Letting agents issued fines as part of London-wide enforcement operation
- Almost £750,000 illicit earnings ordered to be paid back by ‘rogue landlord’
- Homes England opens March 2021 strategic partnership bidding across sector
- Welsh Government announces new tenant protection law
- Licensing
- Supreme Court confirms that Uber drivers are workers (Uber BV and others v Aslam and others)
- Planning
- MHCLG unveils plan to unlock long-term potential of Oxford-Cambridge Arc
- Welsh Government publishes twenty year vision for development in Wales
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including analysis on the newly proposed NHS procurement regime. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including its impact on governance, judicial review, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and social housing. COVID-19 related updates include analysis of the Baker McKenzie and KPMG survey experiences of virtual hearings and case reports on R (Dolan) v the SSHSC and SD v RB Kensington & Chelsea. Non-COVID-19 related updates include analyses of the Health and Social Care White Paper 2021 and analysis of the impact of the Building Safety Bill and the Fire Safety Bill on landlords and tenants. There is case analyses of the decisions in HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd, A local authority v AM and Uber BV v Aslam. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates.
