Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Local Government weekly highlights—25 February 2021
Published on: 25 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
  • Brexit Bulletin—briefing examines transition from Erasmus+ to Turing scheme
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
  • Court of Appeal found SSHSC had the legal power to make the coronavirus health protection regulations in response to the pandemic—R (on the application of Dolan and others) v the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and another
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Cabinet Office publishes the roadmap out of lockdown
  • PM outlines tests to ‘cautiously’ ease coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
  • IfG publishes paper on the next phase of the coronavirus (COVID–19) strategy in 2021
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights leads with Brexit-related updates including analysis on the newly proposed NHS procurement regime. It also covers the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19) including its impact on governance, judicial review, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and social housing. COVID-19 related updates include analysis of the Baker McKenzie and KPMG survey experiences of virtual hearings and case reports on R (Dolan) v the SSHSC and SD v RB Kensington & Chelsea. Non-COVID-19 related updates include analyses of the Health and Social Care White Paper 2021 and analysis of the impact of the Building Safety Bill and the Fire Safety Bill on landlords and tenants. There is case analyses of the decisions in HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd, A local authority v AM and Uber BV v Aslam. The weekly highlights also includes further public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, licensing and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

