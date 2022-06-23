- Local Government weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Education
- Children and Families Act 2014 and the Equality Act 2010 (RB v Calderdale MBC (SEN))
- DfE launches consultation on school access guidance
- DfE launches consultation on school registers and thresholds for intervention
- DfE opens consultation into proposed timescales for EHC reviews
- DfE publishes updated draft school admission appeals code
- Welsh Government to offer universal free school meals from September 2022
- £3m in government funding allocated to student mental health
More...
- LGSCO reports over-subscribed Surrey school to rehear place appeal
- Provision of Information by Head Teachers to Parents and Adult Pupils (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/655
- Act of Sederunt (Simple Procedure Amendment) (Miscellaneous) 2022, SSI 2022/211
- School Admissions (England) (Coronavirus) (Appeals Arrangements) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/662
- Education in Multiple Settings (Wales) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/676
- Additional Learning Needs and Education Tribunal (Wales) Act 2018 (Amendment of Commencement Order No 5 and Commencement Order No 6) Order 2022, SI 2022/663
- Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Act 2021 (Consequential Amendments) (Secondary Legislation) (No 1) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/666
- Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Act 2021 (Consequential Amendments) (Secondary Legislation) (No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/679
- Public procurement
- GCF publishes summary guide to Public Procurement Bill provisions
- SCAPE Scotland publishes the first public procurement route to net zero building
- Governance
- LGA urges government to address future of remote and hybrid council meetings
- Ombudsman finds severe maladministration for hate crime handling
- TPC launches consultation on CE-Filing in the Upper Tribunal Lands Chamber
- Welsh Government publishes update on Corporate Joint Committees legislative framework
- Welsh Government launches consultation on second wave of national milestones
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 20 June 2022
- Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 (Commencement No 1 and Transitional Provision) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/680
- Freedom of Information (Additional Public Authorities) Order 2022, SI 2022/669
- Freedom of Information (Removal of References to Public Authorities) Order 2022, SI 2022/682
- Local government finance
- Upper Tribunals considers whether provision of sports and leisure facilities by a local authority is a business activity (HMRC v Chelmsford City Council)
- Welsh Government publishes response to non-domestic rates consultation
- Children's social care
- Oftsed launches consultation on introducing a judgment about ILCAS care leavers
- Court makes jurisdictional determination in respect of childrens’ care proceedings—Re B (children)
- Delays in proceedings involving childrens’ post-mortem report—Re G (a child)
- Social care
- DHSC updates CA 2014 guidance and announces funding due to charging reform
- DHSC and MOJ extend MCA 2005 Code of Practice and LPS consultation deadline
- Social Security (Medical Evidence) and Statutory Sick Pay (Medical Evidence) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022, SR 2022/182
- Social housing
- Welsh Government announces laying of additional SIs in support of RH(W)A 2016
- DLUHC publishes white paper on large-scale reforms to the private rented sector
- Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/Draft
- Healthcare
- TPC launches consultation on possible amendments to HESC Rules
- Health and Care Act 2022 (Consequential and Related Amendments and Transitional Provisions) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/634
- Health Protection (Notification) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/657
- National Health Service (General Medical Services Contracts and Personal Medical Services Agreements) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/687
- Public Health etc (Scotland) Act 2008 (Notifiable Diseases and Notifiable Organisms) Amendment Regulations 2022, SSI 2022/212
- Licencing
- DfT publishes guidance on private hire vehicle and taxi access for disabled users
- Gambling Commission publishes consumer protection guidance ahead of changes
- Local authority prosecutions
- Toys and Cosmetic Products (Restriction of Chemical Substances) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/659
- Environmental law and climate change
- Pollution Prevention and Control (Fees) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/672
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—government accepts or partially accepts most recommendations in lessons learned report
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights has an educational focus with DfE launching a number of significant consultations and publishes an updated draft school admission appeals code. It includes case analysis of the SEND decision in RB v Calderdale MBC (SEN), clarifying the relationship between SEND proceedings brought under the Children and Families Act 2014 and those brought under the Equality Act 2010; HMRC v Chelmsford City Council, in which the court determined whether the Council was acting as a local authority or carrying out a business activity in its provision of leisure facilities for the purposes of payment of VAT. Case reports includes Re B, which involves cross border jurisdictional issues arising from childrens’ proceedings; and Re G (a child), where the court held that children’s care proceedings should not be delayed to await a post-mortem report of a child unless absolutely necessary. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local government finance and environmental law and climate change.
