Local Government weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights has an educational focus with DfE launching a number of significant consultations and publishes an updated draft school admission appeals code. It includes case analysis of the SEND decision in RB v Calderdale MBC (SEN), clarifying the relationship between SEND proceedings brought under the Children and Families Act 2014 and those brought under the Equality Act 2010; HMRC v Chelmsford City Council, in which the court determined whether the Council was acting as a local authority or carrying out a business activity in its provision of leisure facilities for the purposes of payment of VAT. Case reports includes Re B, which involves cross border jurisdictional issues arising from childrens’ proceedings; and Re G (a child), where the court held that children’s care proceedings should not be delayed to await a post-mortem report of a child unless absolutely necessary. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local government finance and environmental law and climate change. or to read the full analysis.