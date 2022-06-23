LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Local Government weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Local Government weekly highlights—23 June 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Education
  • Children and Families Act 2014 and the Equality Act 2010 (RB v Calderdale MBC (SEN))
  • DfE launches consultation on school access guidance
  • DfE launches consultation on school registers and thresholds for intervention
  • DfE opens consultation into proposed timescales for EHC reviews
  • DfE publishes updated draft school admission appeals code
  • Welsh Government to offer universal free school meals from September 2022
  • £3m in government funding allocated to student mental health
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights has an educational focus with DfE launching a number of significant consultations and publishes an updated draft school admission appeals code. It includes case analysis of the SEND decision in RB v Calderdale MBC (SEN), clarifying the relationship between SEND proceedings brought under the Children and Families Act 2014 and those brought under the Equality Act 2010; HMRC v Chelmsford City Council, in which the court determined whether the Council was acting as a local authority or carrying out a business activity in its provision of leisure facilities for the purposes of payment of VAT. Case reports includes Re B, which involves cross border jurisdictional issues arising from childrens’ proceedings; and Re G (a child), where the court held that children’s care proceedings should not be delayed to await a post-mortem report of a child unless absolutely necessary. The weekly highlights also includes further updates on public procurement, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, planning, local government finance and environmental law and climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More