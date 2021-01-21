Sign-in Help
Local Government weekly highlights—21 January 2021

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes the usual legislation, updated guidance and news on coronavirus (COVID-19), including its impact on public procurement, governance, healthcare, education, children’s social care, social care and social housing. COVID-19 related updates include case analyses on the public procurement decision, The Good Law Project v SSHSC challenging the direct award of PPE supply contracts; FCA v Arch Insurance, the Supreme Court landmark test case on business interruption policies application to coronavirus. In other developments we have case analysis on Sutton v Norwich CC on financial penalties for breaches of housing enforcement, R (on the application of Nur) v Birmingham CC, R (Day) v Shropshire Council and Paul Newman Homes v SSHCLG. The weekly highlights also includes further Brexit, judicial review, governance, education, children’s social care, social care, healthcare, social housing, highways and planning updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

