menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Research and development
  • European Commission confirms CTIS will go live on 31 January 2022
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • EFPIA responds to rules on medicines for children and rare diseases consultation
  • ICH issues draft guidelines on continuous manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs
  • EMA publishes guideline on ATMPs containing genetically modified cells
  • Intellectual property
  • Roche Diabetes Care succeeds in UK Medtech patent dispute against Insulet (Insulet v Roche Diabetes Care)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes confirmation that Regulation (EU) 536/2014 (the Clinical Trials Regulation (CTR)) and the Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) have an application and live date set for 31 January 2022, details of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations’ (EFPIA) response to the European Commission’s consultation on revising EU rules on medicines for children and rare diseases, analysis of the High Court’s decision in the Medtech patent dispute Insulet v Roche, and information on the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) fining three firms a total of over £100m for illegally inflating the price of thyroid tablets. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More