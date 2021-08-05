- Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Research and development
- European Commission confirms CTIS will go live on 31 January 2022
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- EFPIA responds to rules on medicines for children and rare diseases consultation
- ICH issues draft guidelines on continuous manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs
- EMA publishes guideline on ATMPs containing genetically modified cells
- Intellectual property
- Roche Diabetes Care succeeds in UK Medtech patent dispute against Insulet (Insulet v Roche Diabetes Care)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC launches study into coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines for pregnant women
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—MDCG issues guidance on evaluating IVD medical devices
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- CMA issues £100m in fines over inflated thyroid drug prices
- Data protection and confidential information
- DHSC’s consultation on health and social care data strategy extended
- LexTalk®Life Sciences: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes confirmation that Regulation (EU) 536/2014 (the Clinical Trials Regulation (CTR)) and the Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) have an application and live date set for 31 January 2022, details of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations’ (EFPIA) response to the European Commission’s consultation on revising EU rules on medicines for children and rare diseases, analysis of the High Court’s decision in the Medtech patent dispute Insulet v Roche, and information on the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) fining three firms a total of over £100m for illegally inflating the price of thyroid tablets.
