Life Sciences weekly highlights—5 August 2021

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes confirmation that Regulation (EU) 536/2014 (the Clinical Trials Regulation (CTR)) and the Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) have an application and live date set for 31 January 2022, details of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations’ (EFPIA) response to the European Commission’s consultation on revising EU rules on medicines for children and rare diseases, analysis of the High Court’s decision in the Medtech patent dispute Insulet v Roche, and information on the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) fining three firms a total of over £100m for illegally inflating the price of thyroid tablets. or to read the full analysis.