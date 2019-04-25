Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 April 2019

Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 April 2019
Published on: 25 April 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—25 April 2019
  • In this issue:
  • IP and supplementary protection certificates
  • European Parliament amends supplementary protection certificate rules
  • Research and development
  • European Medical Agency publishes responses to Draft ICH guideline S11
  • Industry insights
  • Regulators must stay vigilant against anti-vaccine movement in Europe
  • Disputes
  • Incorporation of jurisdiction clauses and service in the jurisdiction on defendants resident abroad (Idemia France SAS v Decatur Europe)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes news that the European Parliament has approved amended rules on supplementary protection certificates and publication by the European Medicines Agency of comments on Draft ICH guideline S11 which deals with nonclinical safety testing for paediatric medicines. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More