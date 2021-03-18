Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/457 of 13 January 2021 amending Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/161 as regards a derogation from the obligation of wholesalers to decommission the unique identifier of products exported to the UK, has been published in the Official Journal.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has published updated guidance for stakeholders. Subjects covered in this guidance include the update to information about the acceptance of batch testing from EEA counties, which will be reviewed before 31 December 2022. The MHRA has also added information about the introduction of a two-year notice period for any changes made to the current position of continued recognition of EU batch testing and announced a comprehensive review of the future of the batch testing strategy for the UK. The change is set to protect the supply of medicines to UK patients and allow the sector to continue to focus on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While the Brexit transition/implementation period ended at 11 pm on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day), the government continues to issue new and updated Brexit webpages and guidance documents on the associated legal and practical changes. Further guidance may be issued post-IP completion day, so stakeholders are advised to monitor these pages for updates.

Gove outlines plans to review coronavirus (COVID-19) status certificates The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee has published a letter from Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, outlining the government's plans to review how effective the use of coronavirus vaccine certificates, known as 'vaccine passports', may be in reducing the risk of transmission. According to Gove, the review will consider international evidence and draw on external advice to develop recommendations that take into account social and economic implications and will set out conclusions ahead of step four of the coronavirus response roadmap, which will happen no earlier than 21 June 2021.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Commission proposes a Digital Green Certificate The European Commission has proposed a regulation to introduce Digital Green Certificates to facilitate free movement inside the EU during the coronavirus pandemic. The certificate will provide proof that an individual has been vaccinated, received a negative coronavirus test or recovered from coronavirus. It will be free of charge, in digital or paper format, with a QR code included to ensure security and authenticity. The Commission has advised that certificates are a temporary measure which will be suspended once the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

MHRA responds to Ireland's suspension of AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine The MHRA has responded to the Irish authorities' temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The MHRA states that reports of blood clots caused by the vaccine have not been confirmed, and that people 'should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so'.

MHRA response to AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine suspension The MHRA has released its response to the action taken by Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities to temporarily suspend their distribution of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in light of an unconfirmed report of a blood clot caused by the vaccine. MHRA Vaccines Safety Lead, Dr Phil Bryan, said that these temporary suspensions are 'precautionary', and that the MHRA is continuing to 'monitor the safety of vaccines to ensure that the benefits outweigh any potential risks'.

EMA investigation into coronavirus (COVID-19) AstraZeneca vaccination update The European Medicines Agency (EMA) safety committee has reported they will continue the investigation into the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca. This comes after some authorities in EU countries have halted national vaccine campaigns. This is due to incidents after vaccination where some vaccinated individuals were suffering from blood clots and have resulted in thromboembolic issues, however these do not seem to be higher than that seen in the general population according to data. The EMA is working closely with companies and experts in blood disorders to determine if the vaccine has a direct correlation with the blood clots. A review of all the thromboembolic events with AstraZeneca vaccine is being carried out under an accelerated timetable to avoid unnecessary delays.

Commission publishes guidance on standards for coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid tests The European Commission has published a guidance document by the Medical Device Co-ordination Group (MDCG) on state of the art coronavirus rapid antibody tests. The guidance details what is meant by 'state of the art' and the minimum standard required for rapid antibody tests. Such devices that are placed on the market must have the intended use defined on the label.

EMA publishes guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) medicine labelling The EMA has released new guidance on labelling flexibilities for coronavirus therapeutics, stating that the adoption of a pragmatic and balanced approach is necessary with regard to such requests by developers. The guidance contains four criteria for approval: the proposed indication should be for the treatment of coronavirus or related complications; the candidate product should be subject to prescription and only administered by a healthcare professional; the candidate product should be a new marketing authorisation application; and the labelling flexibilities should be reserved for medicines which play a role in tackling the pandemic.