Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Updated MHRA guidance—two-year notice period to amend recognition of EU batch testing
  • Amending Regulation on derogation from wholesalers’ obligation to decommission unique identifier of products exported to UK published in Official Journal
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Gove outlines plans to review coronavirus (COVID-19) status certificates
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Commission proposes a Digital Green Certificate
  • MHRA responds to Ireland’s suspension of AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
  • MHRA response to AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine suspension
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes news that the MHRA has introduced a two-year notice period for any changes to the continued recognition of EU batch testing, updates on the UK and EU plans to introduce coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine certificates, the revised go-live date for the EU IT systems required by Regulation (EU) 536/2014, the Clinical Trials Regulation, to 31 January 2022, and the Medical Device Co-ordination Group’s Q&A guidance on custom-made medical devices. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

In this issue:

Brexit

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Research and development

Manufacture, marketing and sale

Intellectual property

Disputes and regulatory enforcement

Updated MHRA guidance—two-year notice period to amend recognition of EU batch testing

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has published updated guidance for stakeholders. Subjects covered in this guidance include the update to information about the acceptance of batch testing from EEA counties, which will be reviewed before 31 December 2022. The MHRA has also added information about the introduction of a two-year notice period for any changes made to the current position of continued recognition of EU batch testing and announced a comprehensive review of the future of the batch testing strategy for the UK. The change is set to protect the supply of medicines to UK patients and allow the sector to continue to focus on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While the Brexit transition/implementation period ended at 11 pm on 31 December 2020 (IP completion day), the government continues to issue new and updated Brexit webpages and guidance documents on the associated legal and practical changes. Further guidance may be issued post-IP completion day, so stakeholders are advised to monitor these pages for updates.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 88.

Amending Regulation on derogation from wholesalers’ obligation to decommission unique identifier of products exported to UK published in Official Journal

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/457 of 13 January 2021 amending Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/161 as regards a derogation from the obligation of wholesalers to decommission the unique identifier of products exported to the UK, has been published in the Official Journal.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 32.

Gove outlines plans to review coronavirus (COVID-19) status certificates

The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee has published a letter from Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, outlining the government’s plans to review how effective the use of coronavirus vaccine certificates, known as ‘vaccine passports’, may be in reducing the risk of transmission. According to Gove, the review will consider international evidence and draw on external advice to develop recommendations that take into account social and economic implications and will set out conclusions ahead of step four of the coronavirus response roadmap, which will happen no earlier than 21 June 2021.

See: LNB News 12/03/2021 84.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Commission proposes a Digital Green Certificate

The European Commission has proposed a regulation to introduce Digital Green Certificates to facilitate free movement inside the EU during the coronavirus pandemic. The certificate will provide proof that an individual has been vaccinated, received a negative coronavirus test or recovered from coronavirus. It will be free of charge, in digital or paper format, with a QR code included to ensure security and authenticity. The Commission has advised that certificates are a temporary measure which will be suspended once the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 104.

MHRA responds to Ireland’s suspension of AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine

The MHRA has responded to the Irish authorities’ temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The MHRA states that reports of blood clots caused by the vaccine have not been confirmed, and that people ‘should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so’.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 109.

MHRA response to AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine suspension

The MHRA has released its response to the action taken by Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities to temporarily suspend their distribution of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in light of an unconfirmed report of a blood clot caused by the vaccine. MHRA Vaccines Safety Lead, Dr Phil Bryan, said that these temporary suspensions are ‘precautionary’, and that the MHRA is continuing to ‘monitor the safety of vaccines to ensure that the benefits outweigh any potential risks’.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 34.

EMA investigation into coronavirus (COVID-19) AstraZeneca vaccination update

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) safety committee has reported they will continue the investigation into the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca. This comes after some authorities in EU countries have halted national vaccine campaigns. This is due to incidents after vaccination where some vaccinated individuals were suffering from blood clots and have resulted in thromboembolic issues, however these do not seem to be higher than that seen in the general population according to data. The EMA is working closely with companies and experts in blood disorders to determine if the vaccine has a direct correlation with the blood clots. A review of all the thromboembolic events with AstraZeneca vaccine is being carried out under an accelerated timetable to avoid unnecessary delays.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 116.

Commission publishes guidance on standards for coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid tests

The European Commission has published a guidance document by the Medical Device Co-ordination Group (MDCG) on state of the art coronavirus rapid antibody tests. The guidance details what is meant by ‘state of the art’ and the minimum standard required for rapid antibody tests. Such devices that are placed on the market must have the intended use defined on the label.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 100.

EMA publishes guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) medicine labelling

The EMA has released new guidance on labelling flexibilities for coronavirus therapeutics, stating that the adoption of a pragmatic and balanced approach is necessary with regard to such requests by developers. The guidance contains four criteria for approval: the proposed indication should be for the treatment of coronavirus or related complications; the candidate product should be subject to prescription and only administered by a healthcare professional; the candidate product should be a new marketing authorisation application; and the labelling flexibilities should be reserved for medicines which play a role in tackling the pandemic.

See: LNB News 17/03/2021 103.

European Parliament expresses concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19) variants

The European Parliament has reported concerns about the efficacy of vaccines against the coronavirus variants in a joined debate between representatives from the EMA, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the WHO. Information was shared on how effective authorised vaccines are against different variants and how to respond to upcoming global challenges that the pandemic is presenting. It was reported that during the meeting, the Commission Deputy Director-General for Health, Pierre Delsaux, presented the Commission’s communication on the HERA Incubator. The HERA Incubator is a project designed that aims to monitor variants, exchange data and help vaccines to adapt to the ever changing strains. The key proposal from this debate was to amend the regulatory procedure, to allow for coronavirus vaccines that are adapted to new variants, to be approved at a quicker rate.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 22.

EMA Management Board publishes highlights from March 2021 meeting

The EMA Management Board has published highlights from its March 2021 meeting. Among the matters discussed were the coronavirus pandemic, the monitoring of EMA’s independence policies, the Big Data Steering Group’s soon-to-be published 2020 report which documents progress in the transformation to more data-driven regulation in line with the Network Strategy to 2025, and EU IT systems required by Regulation (EU) 536/2014, the Clinical Trials Regulation. On this matter, the Board agreed to revise the go-live date to 31 January 2022, explaining that this go-live date is the aspiration of the Board, ‘being without prejudice to verification of the final audit outcome and full functionality of CTIS by the Management Board, and the subsequent decision process of the European Commission’. The final go-live will take place exactly six months after the publication of the Commission decision in the Official Journal of the EU.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 14.

Council of the EU adopts first reading position on €95.5bn research programme

The Council of the European Union has adopted its first reading position on Horizon Europe, which will form the EU’s regulatory framework for research and innovation for 2021–27. The regulation establishes the structure, objectives, budget, and sources of funding for the programme. A key provision of the regulation mandates that 35% of spending under the programme be directed towards climate objectives. The framework also regulates co-operation in between the EU and third countries with regard to research and innovation. According to the Council of the EU, Horizon Europe will introduce many improvements over its predecessor, citing simplified rules, streamlining of approach and reduction of bureaucratisation.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 95.

MDCG issued a new Q&A document on medical devices

The MDCG has published guidance in the form of a Q&A on custom-made medical devices (CMD) which fall under Regulation (EU) 2017/745 on medical devices (MDR). The document provides a definition of CMD, highlights requirements to be considered by manufacturers, addresses a variety of manufacturing issues such as the use of 3D-printed devices, and lists obligations incumbent on manufacturers. It also includes clarifications on adaptable medical devices and patient-matched medical devices.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 104.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—EPO publish Patent Index 2020

The European Patent Office (EPO) has published the statistics to show that patenting activity in 2020 was driven by innovations in the healthcare sector. According to the EPO Patent Index 2020, the fastest-growing areas were pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, while medical technology produced the largest volume of inventions. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, there was only a decrease of 0.7% in the number of European patent applications in 2020 (180,250 applications) from 2019 (181,532 applications).

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 90.

MWG launched to investigate effect of mergers on pharmaceuticals industry

The European Commission has announced the launch of a Multilateral Working Group (MWG) to investigate the effects of mergers in the pharmaceutical industry and to exchange best practices on these mergers. The MWG is made up of the Commission’s Directorate General for Competition, the Federal Trade Commission, the Canadian Competition Bureau, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, the US Department of Justice and three Offices of Attorneys General.

See: LNB News 16/03/2021 100.

