Life Sciences weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Gove outlines plans to review coronavirus (COVID-19) status certificates
The Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee has published a letter from Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, outlining the government’s plans to review how effective the use of coronavirus vaccine certificates, known as ‘vaccine passports’, may be in reducing the risk of transmission. According to Gove, the review will consider international evidence and draw on external advice to develop recommendations that take into account social and economic implications and will set out conclusions ahead of step four of the coronavirus response roadmap, which will happen no earlier than 21 June 2021.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Commission proposes a Digital Green Certificate
The European Commission has proposed a regulation to introduce Digital Green Certificates to facilitate free movement inside the EU during the coronavirus pandemic. The certificate will provide proof that an individual has been vaccinated, received a negative coronavirus test or recovered from coronavirus. It will be free of charge, in digital or paper format, with a QR code included to ensure security and authenticity. The Commission has advised that certificates are a temporary measure which will be suspended once the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the coronavirus pandemic.
MHRA responds to Ireland’s suspension of AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine
The MHRA has responded to the Irish authorities’ temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The MHRA states that reports of blood clots caused by the vaccine have not been confirmed, and that people ‘should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so’.
MHRA response to AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine suspension
The MHRA has released its response to the action taken by Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities to temporarily suspend their distribution of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in light of an unconfirmed report of a blood clot caused by the vaccine. MHRA Vaccines Safety Lead, Dr Phil Bryan, said that these temporary suspensions are ‘precautionary’, and that the MHRA is continuing to ‘monitor the safety of vaccines to ensure that the benefits outweigh any potential risks’.
EMA investigation into coronavirus (COVID-19) AstraZeneca vaccination update
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) safety committee has reported they will continue the investigation into the coronavirus vaccine by AstraZeneca. This comes after some authorities in EU countries have halted national vaccine campaigns. This is due to incidents after vaccination where some vaccinated individuals were suffering from blood clots and have resulted in thromboembolic issues, however these do not seem to be higher than that seen in the general population according to data. The EMA is working closely with companies and experts in blood disorders to determine if the vaccine has a direct correlation with the blood clots. A review of all the thromboembolic events with AstraZeneca vaccine is being carried out under an accelerated timetable to avoid unnecessary delays.
Commission publishes guidance on standards for coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid tests
The European Commission has published a guidance document by the Medical Device Co-ordination Group (MDCG) on state of the art coronavirus rapid antibody tests. The guidance details what is meant by ‘state of the art’ and the minimum standard required for rapid antibody tests. Such devices that are placed on the market must have the intended use defined on the label.
EMA publishes guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) medicine labelling
The EMA has released new guidance on labelling flexibilities for coronavirus therapeutics, stating that the adoption of a pragmatic and balanced approach is necessary with regard to such requests by developers. The guidance contains four criteria for approval: the proposed indication should be for the treatment of coronavirus or related complications; the candidate product should be subject to prescription and only administered by a healthcare professional; the candidate product should be a new marketing authorisation application; and the labelling flexibilities should be reserved for medicines which play a role in tackling the pandemic.
European Parliament expresses concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19) variants
The European Parliament has reported concerns about the efficacy of vaccines against the coronavirus variants in a joined debate between representatives from the EMA, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the WHO. Information was shared on how effective authorised vaccines are against different variants and how to respond to upcoming global challenges that the pandemic is presenting. It was reported that during the meeting, the Commission Deputy Director-General for Health, Pierre Delsaux, presented the Commission’s communication on the HERA Incubator. The HERA Incubator is a project designed that aims to monitor variants, exchange data and help vaccines to adapt to the ever changing strains. The key proposal from this debate was to amend the regulatory procedure, to allow for coronavirus vaccines that are adapted to new variants, to be approved at a quicker rate.
Research and development
EMA Management Board publishes highlights from March 2021 meeting
The EMA Management Board has published highlights from its March 2021 meeting. Among the matters discussed were the coronavirus pandemic, the monitoring of EMA’s independence policies, the Big Data Steering Group’s soon-to-be published 2020 report which documents progress in the transformation to more data-driven regulation in line with the Network Strategy to 2025, and EU IT systems required by Regulation (EU) 536/2014, the Clinical Trials Regulation. On this matter, the Board agreed to revise the go-live date to 31 January 2022, explaining that this go-live date is the aspiration of the Board, ‘being without prejudice to verification of the final audit outcome and full functionality of CTIS by the Management Board, and the subsequent decision process of the European Commission’. The final go-live will take place exactly six months after the publication of the Commission decision in the Official Journal of the EU.
Council of the EU adopts first reading position on €95.5bn research programme
The Council of the European Union has adopted its first reading position on Horizon Europe, which will form the EU’s regulatory framework for research and innovation for 2021–27. The regulation establishes the structure, objectives, budget, and sources of funding for the programme. A key provision of the regulation mandates that 35% of spending under the programme be directed towards climate objectives. The framework also regulates co-operation in between the EU and third countries with regard to research and innovation. According to the Council of the EU, Horizon Europe will introduce many improvements over its predecessor, citing simplified rules, streamlining of approach and reduction of bureaucratisation.
