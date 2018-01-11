Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—11 January 2018

Published on: 11 January 2018
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacturing, marketing and sale
  • Human Tissue (Quality and Safety for Human Application) (Amendment) Regulations 2018
  • Brexit
  • The impact of Brexit on the UK’s medical community
  • Committee to investigate Brexit opportunities for UK science
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • Dates for your diary
  • Trackers
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes details of the Human Tissue (Quality and Safety for Human Application) (Amendment) Regulations 2018, news of government plans to host a Brexit science and innovation Summit and details of the government’s Health Committee inquiry into medicines, medical devices and substances of human origin. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

