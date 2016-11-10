- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—10 November 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Advertising and marketing: ASA publishes its 2017 objectives
- Advertising and marketing: CAP issues guidance on vlogs
- Brexit: High Court rules that Article 50 cannot be triggered under the royal prerogative
- Bribery and corruption: Exploring the Criminal Finances Bill 2016–17
- Construction: Industry insight: alternate dispute resolution in construction
- Consumer protection: CMA warns online sellers about price-fixing
- Contracts: A reminder not to forget loss of chance
More...
- Contracts: Contractual interpretation of remedy regime in gas supply dispute
- Contracts: The dangers of making payments that ‘complete’ transactions
- Corporate: BEIS consults on implementing the Fourth Money Laundering Directive
- Corporate: Easynet caught out by purposive interpretation of Cross-Border Merger Regulations
- Corporate: FTSE Boards must increase diversity whilst avoiding discrimination
- Data protection: Employers ignore SARs at their peril
- Data protection: EDPS issues guidelines for protection of personal data
- Data protection: ICO Monetary Penalty: Nouveau Finance Ltd
- Employment law: Driving forward workers’ rights—Uber drivers prevail in holiday pay ruling
- Employment law: SMP not included in Settlement Agreement
- Intellectual property: Grey market goods and criminal liability
- Intellectual property: Trade mark protection and IP ownership post-Brexit
- Public procurement: How procurement law applies to development agreements
- Public procurement: Lawfulness of a call for tenders relating to public passenger transport services by bus
- Public procurement: Public Procurement (Amendments, Repeals and Revocations) Regulations 2016—six months on
- Trackers
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL In-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.