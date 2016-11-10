Sign-in Help
Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—10 November 2016

Published on: 10 November 2016
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA publishes its 2017 objectives
  • Advertising and marketing: CAP issues guidance on vlogs
  • Brexit: High Court rules that Article 50 cannot be triggered under the royal prerogative
  • Bribery and corruption: Exploring the Criminal Finances Bill 2016–17
  • Construction: Industry insight: alternate dispute resolution in construction
  • Consumer protection: CMA warns online sellers about price-fixing
  • Contracts: A reminder not to forget loss of chance
Article summary

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

