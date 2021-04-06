Sign-in Help
Judicial review reform

Published on: 06 April 2021
  • What is judicial review?
  • Why was a review set up?
  • What did IRAL look at?
  • What did the panel recommend?
  • Why is the government holding a further consultation?
  • Further reading

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Joanna Dawson, senior research clerk, and Graeme Cowie, senior library clerk, at the House of Commons Library provide insight on the background to the independent review of administrative law (IRAL), what it recommended and why the government is consulting again. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

