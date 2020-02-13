Jehovah’s Witnesses vicariously liable for rape committed by an elder (BXB v Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania and another)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: In the first civil case in England and Wales to consider whether the Jehovah’s Witnesses are vicariously liable for the rape of an adult member of the organisation by an elder, the court used its discretion to lift the cap on limitation and allow the claim to proceed, as well as deciding that the defendant is vicariously liable for the rape. Thomas Beale, an associate solicitor in the abuse team at Bolt Burdon Kemp, discusses the case and its practical implications. or to read the full analysis.