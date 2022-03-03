LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
IP weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • ‘China Tang’ trade mark infringed on the basis of notional use across the specification (Gnat and Company v West Lake East)
  • High Court dismisses appeal in WONDER MUM opposition case (DC Comics v Unilever)
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • EUIPO analyses online advertising on IP right-infringing websites and apps during 2021
  • Patents
  • EPC Guidelines and PCT-EPO Guidelines 2022 now in force
  • Divisional applications for patents with biological sequence listings changed
Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

