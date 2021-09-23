- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- Risk & Compliance
- Risk & Compliance forecast
- HM Treasury publishes consultation responses and policy paper on the Economic Crime Levy
- OPBAS report notes differing levels of achievement in AML supervision
- FATF publishes details of webinar on money laundering from environmental crime
- OFAC settlement extends sanctions reach beyond US dollar
- US Congress to tackle anticorruption legislation, including bill to outlaw foreign bribe solicitation
- Beazley’s cyber claims expert cites ransomware spike
- CLLS and Law Society response to Law Commission consultation on corporate criminal liability reform
- UK Finance publishes fraud report showing 30 per cent rise in losses
- Commercial
- Brexit Bulletin—BEIS and CMA publish guidance to support UK internal market functioning
- Brexit Bulletin—Government sets out post Brexit agenda
- Beyond Brexit—DIT sets out digital trade policy
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—20 September 2021
- Due execution by company of real property documents (Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain)
- CMA publishes guidance on making environmental claims and the green claims code
- Powers of national courts to invalidate unfair contract terms (JZ v OTP Jelzálogbank Zrt OTP Bank Nyrt OTP Faktoring Követeléskezelő Zrt)
- Eighty countries agree on consumer protection article for online market deals
- Managing Franchisee Debt—update on new insolvency laws and tips for minimising franchisor financial exposure
- MoJ establishes expert group to increase standards in e-signatures
- Corporate
- FRC publishes thematic review of companies’ viability and going concern disclosures
- CLLS and Law Society response to FCA consultation on climate related disclosures by standard listed companies
- CLLS and Law Society response to draft statement on government power to call in acquisitions under the National Security and Investment Act 2021
- Dematerialisation of shares part of proposed government reforms
- Employment
- Automatic unfair dismissal for assertion of a statutory right: an instruction may be enough
- Unfair dismissal—when non-decision-maker’s motivation will be attributed to employer
- MEPs adopt resolution demanding protection for platform workers
- DG and another v SC Gruber Logistics SRL; Sindicatul Lucratorilor din Transporturi, DT v SC Samidani Trans SRL
- Migration Observatory publishes briefing on UK work visas and migrant workers
- Information Law
- ICO publishes list of organisations eligible for UK BCRs
- ICO and G7 authorities emphasise importance of cooperation in data protection
- Court of Justice confirms downloaded software with perpetual licence is ‘sale’ of ‘goods’ under the Commercial Agents Directive (The Software Incubator Ltd v Computer Associates UK Ltd)
- Court of Appeal upholds finding that artificial intelligence machines are not inventors (Thaler v Comptroller)
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
