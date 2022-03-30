LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
ICSID—annulment application by respondent state dismissed (NextEra Energy Global Holdings v Spain)

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: Spain has lost its application to annul a €291m (US$322.6m) arbitral award issued to Dutch subsidiaries of US-based NextEra Energy Inc after an ad hoc International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) annulment committee (the ad hoc Committee) rejected over 20 grounds/reasons for annulment, including that the arbitrators had ignored an alleged underlying fraud. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

