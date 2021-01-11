High Court declines to strike out ordinary claim based on the construction of TCPA 1990, s 106 agreement (Aspire Luxury Homes (Eversley) Ltd v Hart District Council)

Article summary

Planning analysis: The High Court held that it was not an abuse of process to bring an ordinary civil claim concerning the construction of an agreement under section 106 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (TCPA 1990) (a section 106 agreement). The judge said that, while the validity of a section 106 agreement is highly likely to be a question of public law, suitable only for judicial review (except where it is raised as a defence to an ordinary claim by a local planning authority to enforce an agreement), the construction of TCPA 1990, s 106 agreement not different in principle to the construction of any contract. Written by Howard Leithead, barrister, at No5 Chambers or to read the full analysis.