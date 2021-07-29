EU Law weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: the European supervisory authorities in financial services publishing further ambitious regulatory proposals affecting insurance and sustainability related disclosures. The cue for this is partly the judgment in their favour by the Court of Justice last week, strong action against illegal fishing has been taken under the auspices of Europol resulting in eight arrests. A number of competition related initiatives have been launched including by the Commission against Google. Solvency II and the regulation of insurance is in the news again with major reforms proposed only four years after the regime came into force. The Northern Ireland Protocol remains a major point of disagreement following Brexit. or to read the full analysis.