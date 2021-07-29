- EU Law weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- Brexit Bulletin—European Commission refuses to renegotiate Northern Ireland Protocol
- UK threatens to withdraw from Northern Ireland Brexit deal
- Banking and finance
- EBA consults on EU CRR technical standards on identification of shadow banking entities
- SRB guidance sets out its approach to prior permissions regime under EU CRR
- Competition and state aid
- EU deepens probe of Illumina’s $US8bn cancer detection deal
- EU sends letter to Google asking for improved disclosure and compliance
- Infringement procedures opened against EU Member States for transposition failure
- Energy
- ACER publishes sixth edition of its guidance on the application of REMIT
- Commission seeks views on action plan for digitalisation of EU energy sector
- New EU working group on offshore renewable energies launched
- Environment
- Commission announces €122m investment into decarbonisation projects
- Commission launches consultation reviewing Priority Substances List
- Commission opens consultation on EU rules on protecting the marine environment
- Insurance and reinsurance
- EIOPA asserts its authority over conduct of business supervision
- EIOPA consults on EU Solvency II supervisory statement on run-off undertakings and portfolios
- EIOPA consults on amendments to EU Solvency II supervisory reporting and disclosure requirements
- EIOPA executive director discusses insurance supervisory issues
- German insurers can absorb flood claims, AM Best says
- Ireland—Pressure grows on insurers as injury claims fall
- Ireland—regulator considers ban on insurance dual pricing
- Financial services
- ECB seeks to assure data protection board over digital euro
- ESAs issue update to joint supervisory statement on sustainability-related disclosures
- ESMA submits annual assessment of transparency thresholds for non-equity instruments under MiFIR
- EU seeks to improve data transfers to boost AML fight
- European Commission adopts Q&As on SFDR
- European Commission consults on public-private partnerships in relation to AML/CTF in the EU
- FCA and PRA host seventh meeting of CFRF
- Justice and home affairs
- Over eleven tonnes of seafood seized in EMPACT Joint Action Day
- Life sciences
- CHMP approves coronavirus (COVID-19) Spikevax vaccine for 12 to 17-year olds
- Draft proposals on ECDC’s role and cross-border health threats regulation agreed
- Guideline on quality documentation for medicinal products used with medical device issued
- MDCG publishes instructions for generating CIV-ID for MDR Clinical Investigations
- Overview of coronavirus (COVID-19) review procedures for treatments published
- TMT
- European Commission launches tool for media and audiovisual sectors
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: the European supervisory authorities in financial services publishing further ambitious regulatory proposals affecting insurance and sustainability related disclosures. The cue for this is partly the judgment in their favour by the Court of Justice last week, strong action against illegal fishing has been taken under the auspices of Europol resulting in eight arrests. A number of competition related initiatives have been launched including by the Commission against Google. Solvency II and the regulation of insurance is in the news again with major reforms proposed only four years after the regime came into force. The Northern Ireland Protocol remains a major point of disagreement following Brexit.
