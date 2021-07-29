menu-search
EU Law weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Commission refuses to renegotiate Northern Ireland Protocol
  • UK threatens to withdraw from Northern Ireland Brexit deal
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA consults on EU CRR technical standards on identification of shadow banking entities
  • SRB guidance sets out its approach to prior permissions regime under EU CRR
  • Competition and state aid
  • EU deepens probe of Illumina’s $US8bn cancer detection deal
Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes: the European supervisory authorities in financial services publishing further ambitious regulatory proposals affecting insurance and sustainability related disclosures. The cue for this is partly the judgment in their favour by the Court of Justice last week, strong action against illegal fishing has been taken under the auspices of Europol resulting in eight arrests. A number of competition related initiatives have been launched including by the Commission against Google. Solvency II and the regulation of insurance is in the news again with major reforms proposed only four years after the regime came into force. The Northern Ireland Protocol remains a major point of disagreement following Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

