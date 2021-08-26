- EU Law weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Competition and state aid
- Credit Suisse and Crédit Agricole challenge European Commission’s SSA bonds trading cartel decision
- European Commission’s investigation in Illumina/GRAIL
- Immigration, employment and share incentives
- European Parliament works on proposals to improve minimum wage
- Energy
- Comment—green vehicle infrastructure earmarked to test EU open-data principles
- EEA publishes briefing on emergent renewable energy waste streams
- Insurance and reinsurance
- Europe's four biggest reinsurers report €9.6bn coronavirus (COVID-19) losses
- Ireland—insurers sign legal pledge after competition probe
- Financial services
- EBA publishes peer review on the prudential assessment of qualifying holdings
- ESMA consults on suitability assessments of DRSP management body members
- FCA updates Coronavirus (COVID-19) Financial Resilience Survey webpage for firms in TPR and Supervisory Run-off Regime
- FIA and FIA EPTA respond to European Commission’s Platform on Sustainable Finance proposals
- ISDA research note analyses IRD trading activity reported in Europe
- Summary of EDPS opinion on proposed regulation on markets in cryptoassets published in Official Journal
- IP
- EUIPO and WIPO launch new tool for examining international designs
- UPC to start operations in mid-2022 as Germany agrees to participate in UPCA
- Life sciences
- European Commission adopts three equivalence decisions on coronavirus (COVID-19) certificates
- IMI programme issues recommendations on pan-European health data space
- MDCG issues guidance on EU Regulations 2017/745 and 2017/746
- Regulatory
- European Commission proposes codifying Council Directive 95/50/EC of 6 October 1995
- TMT
- BEREC adopts opinion on European Commission’s concerns of Irish telecoms market
- International trade
- Brexit Bulletin—TCA Partnership Council's first meeting minutes published
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes updates on the Unified Patent Court, which has estimated it will start operations around mid-2022, the European Commission’s proposal to codify Council Directive 95/50/EC on uniform procedures for checks on the transport of dangerous goods by road, EUIPO and WIPO launch of a new tool for examining international designs and the European Parliament’s proposals to increase minimum wages.
