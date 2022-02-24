EU Law weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the proposal by the EU Commission of a new Data Act, a system of rules designed to harmonise fair access and use of data within the EU; The Weekly highlights also includes the ECA publishing a special report on the EU single market for investment funds, the EBA publishing its annual reports on market and credit risk benchmarking exercises, the EIB investing in ‘Dark Green’ sustainable energy fund and the UE v Sharewood Switzerland AG judgement. The highlights further include the Commission announcing funding for LIFE projects for environment and climate, the EEA publishing an assessment of Member States’ air quality plans the EMRN adopting a Common Standard for electronic product information on medicines and the EASA launching Cybersecurity in the Aviation community. or to read the full analysis.