Legal News

EU Law weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • EU fundamentals
  • ECA publishes special report on the EU single market for investment funds
  • Banking and finance
  • EBA publishes annual reports on market and credit risk benchmarking exercises
  • ECB publishes list of supervised entities as at 1 January 2022
  • ECB publishes opinions on European Commission’s 2021 AML/CTF legislative proposals
  • ECB’s Fabio Panetta discusses purpose and design of CBDCs
  • EIB invests in ‘Dark Green’ sustainable energy fund
Article summary

This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the proposal by the EU Commission of a new Data Act, a system of rules designed to harmonise fair access and use of data within the EU; The Weekly highlights also includes the ECA publishing a special report on the EU single market for investment funds, the EBA publishing its annual reports on market and credit risk benchmarking exercises, the EIB investing in ‘Dark Green’ sustainable energy fund and the UE v Sharewood Switzerland AG judgement. The highlights further include the Commission announcing funding for LIFE projects for environment and climate, the EEA publishing an assessment of Member States’ air quality plans the EMRN adopting a Common Standard for electronic product information on medicines and the EASA launching Cybersecurity in the Aviation community. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

