- EU Law weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- ECA publishes special report on the EU single market for investment funds
- Banking and finance
- EBA publishes annual reports on market and credit risk benchmarking exercises
- ECB publishes list of supervised entities as at 1 January 2022
- ECB publishes opinions on European Commission’s 2021 AML/CTF legislative proposals
- ECB’s Fabio Panetta discusses purpose and design of CBDCs
- EIB invests in ‘Dark Green’ sustainable energy fund
- ESMA publishes implementation timeline for EU sustainable finance legislation
- Commercial
- European Parliament publishes report on improving toy safety measures
- European Commission publishes proposal for new rules on data sharing
- Competition and state aid
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (17/02/2022)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (18/02/2022)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (21/02/2022)
- EU Competition law—daily round-up (22/02/2022)
- Corporate
- EU amends Council Framework Decision and Directive on the protection of personal data
- Data protection and cyber security
- CNIL publishes 2022–2024 strategy
- EDPS participates in EDPB’s co-ordinated enforcement action on use of cloud
- Dispute Resolution
- No exception to consumer protection in contract for sale of trees (UE v ShareWood Switzerland AG)
- Energy
- ACER publishes monitoring reports on 2021 wholesale gas and electricity markets
- Tougher EU clean energy goals in transport, hydrogen incentives in key lawmaker’s draft report
- Environment
- Commission announces funding for LIFE projects for environment and climate
- Commission calls for evidence on EU Soil Health Law
- Commission opens consultations on removal of microplastics from environment
- Commission to hold stakeholder meeting on revision of EU air quality rules
- EEA publishes assessment of Member States' air quality plans
- Financial services
- Commission publishes targeted consultation on retail investor suitability and appropriateness tests
- Commission’s amended list of high-risk third countries with strategic deficiencies under MLD4 published in Official Journal
- EPC publishes second release of the MSCT IG
- European Commission adopts draft Delegated Regulation specifying procedure to impose penalties on DRSPs
- Life sciences
- Brexit update—supply of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland
- EMRN adopts Common Standard for electronic product information on medicines
- Guidance for notified bodies on compliance with Article 120 of MDR issued
- New Annex to EU GMP Guide on pharmaceutical importation to apply from August 2022
- Regulatory
- Commission calls for evidence on agricultural import requirements
- EASA launches Cybersecurity in Aviation community
- European Parliament approves polluter-pays principle in Eurovignette amendment
- International trade
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU focus on breaking impasse in key post-transition workstreams
- Commission announces mRNA technology transfer with African Union agencies
- EU imposes anti-dumping duty on iron or steel fasteners from China
- EU requests consultations with China at WTO over IP anti-suit injunctions
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes the proposal by the EU Commission of a new Data Act, a system of rules designed to harmonise fair access and use of data within the EU; The Weekly highlights also includes the ECA publishing a special report on the EU single market for investment funds, the EBA publishing its annual reports on market and credit risk benchmarking exercises, the EIB investing in ‘Dark Green’ sustainable energy fund and the UE v Sharewood Switzerland AG judgement. The highlights further include the Commission announcing funding for LIFE projects for environment and climate, the EEA publishing an assessment of Member States’ air quality plans the EMRN adopting a Common Standard for electronic product information on medicines and the EASA launching Cybersecurity in the Aviation community.
