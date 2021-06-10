menu-search
EU Law weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • EU fundamentals
  • OHB v Commission (Case T-54/21R)
  • Banking and finance
  • European Parliament publishes overview of current AML initiatives
  • European Commission publishes list of indicators to help track CMU progress
  • EBA 2020 annual report sets out areas of focus for 2021
  • Commission welcomes political agreement on NPL legislation
  • Council of the EU approves its approach to regulation on assignments of claims
Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the new GDPR standard contractual clauses for international transfers, news that the Commission has proposed a framework for the European Digital Identity, the Commission has launched a consultation on the review of EU competition rules on horizontal agreements, the Council has agreed its position on the reform of the Single European Sky and that the EU and UK have agreed on fishing quotas for remainder of 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

