EU Law weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the new GDPR standard contractual clauses for international transfers, news that the Commission has proposed a framework for the European Digital Identity, the Commission has launched a consultation on the review of EU competition rules on horizontal agreements, the Council has agreed its position on the reform of the Single European Sky and that the EU and UK have agreed on fishing quotas for remainder of 2021. or to read the full analysis.