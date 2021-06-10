- EU Law weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- EU fundamentals
- OHB v Commission (Case T-54/21R)
- Banking and finance
- European Parliament publishes overview of current AML initiatives
- European Commission publishes list of indicators to help track CMU progress
- EBA 2020 annual report sets out areas of focus for 2021
- Commission welcomes political agreement on NPL legislation
- Council of the EU approves its approach to regulation on assignments of claims
More...
- Commercial
- Commission publishes initiative on product safety
- Commission launches framework for European Digital Identity
- Google settles French antitrust probe for $US 268m
- Competition and state aid
- Commission seeks views on revising EU competition rules on horizontal agreements
- Commission launches consultation on draft Climate, Energy and Environmental State aid Guidelines
- Data protection and cyber security
- The new EU GDPR standard contractual clauses for international transfers
- Commission opens consultation on upcoming Data Act
- Commission seeks views on revising 2014 eIDAS Regulation
- Regulation establishing the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Competence Centre and the Network of National Coordination Centres published in Official Journal
- Environment
- Commission Guidelines on single-use plastic products published in Official Journal
- Commission publishes draft Delegated Regulation supplementing the EU Taxonomy Regulation and supporting documents
- Commission launches Stakeholder Platform to support EU Action Plan
- Commission adopts 2022 Communication on sustainable fishing
- Financial services
- EBA launches consultation on draft RTS for crowdfunding service providers
- ECB delivers opinion on proposals for a Regulation on digital operational resilience for the financial sector and related Directive
- ESMA launches 2021 central counterparties stress test
- RTS on categorisation of staff for CRD IV remuneration policies published in Official Journal
- IP
- Awareness campaign on IPR infringement launched on World Anti-Counterfeiting Day
- EUIPO launches portal to facilitate management of out-of-commerce works
- Life sciences
- ATMP trade organisations call for GMO exemption in EU
- Commission publishes plan for Regulation (EU) 2017/746 on IVDR
- FAQs published on European Medical Device Nomenclature
- MDCG publishes guidance on implant cards
- Pensions
- Delegated regulations on product intervention and supervisory reporting under EU PEPP Regulation published in Official Journal
- EIOPA publishes guidelines on PEPP supervisory reporting
- European Parliament confirms no objection to one-year extension of clearing obligation exemption for pension schemes
- Regulatory
- Council of EU welcomes Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy
- Council of the EU agrees position on reform of Single European Sky
- Commission launches consultation on standards for agricultural products
- TMT
- Commission publishes guidance on Article 17 Copyright in Digital Single Market Directive
- Commission releases guidance on copyright and broadcasting Directives
- Commissions publishes roadmap for new drone strategy
- Commission publishes preliminary report on IoT sector inquiry
- International trade
- Council Decision on UK’s request as participant to the Arrangement on Officially Supported Export Credits and the Sector Understanding on Export Credits for Civil Aircraft published in Official Journal
- Brexit Bulletin—UK and EU agree on fishing quotas for remainder of 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of EU Law weekly highlights includes analysis of the new GDPR standard contractual clauses for international transfers, news that the Commission has proposed a framework for the European Digital Identity, the Commission has launched a consultation on the review of EU competition rules on horizontal agreements, the Council has agreed its position on the reform of the Single European Sky and that the EU and UK have agreed on fishing quotas for remainder of 2021.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.