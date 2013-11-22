Sign-in Help
Legal News

Environment weekly highlights—22 November 2013

Published on: 22 November 2013
  • Judicial review
  • Protective costs orders and Aarhus Convention claims—Venn v SoS for CLG
  • CRC Energy Efficiency Scheme
  • CRC consultation—renewable energy, metalurgical and mineralogical sectors, landlord and tenant and disaggregation
  • Flooding
  • Flood insurance—Summary of responses to the June consultation
  • Energy efficiency
  • Building Regulations Part L guidance—new approved documents and compliance guides
  • Code for sustainable homes—Environmental Audit Committee Report
Weekly round-up of news and analysis in environmental law in England and Wales. This week’s highlights cover: (1) Judicial review; (2) CRC Energy Efficiency Scheme; (3) Flooding; (4) Energy efficiency; (5) Chemicals; (6) Pollution prevention; (7) Nature conservation; (8) Marine Conservation; and (9) Climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

