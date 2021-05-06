Energy weekly highlights—6 May 2021

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the publication of the ratified EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the UK-EURATOM Co-operation agreement on the Safe and Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy. In addition, Ofgem has launched two consultation on updating the SMNCC allowance in the seventh and eighth price cap period, and published an open letter to the DCC on changes required to the Smart Energy Code to implement the switch to MHHS. The National Grid ESO has also this week published the TNUoS tariffs for 2022–23 and 2026–2927.
