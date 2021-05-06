Sign-in Help
Energy weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—Ratified EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement published in the Official Journal
  • Agreement between the government of the UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the EURATOM for co-operation on safe and peaceful uses of nuclear energy published in Official Journal
  • Climate and Energy (Revocation) (EU Exit) Regulations 2021
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem releases information on MHHS TOM for more smart-meter readings
  • Ofgem opens final consultations on updating SMNCC allowance
  • Networks and network connections
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the publication of the ratified EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the UK-EURATOM Co-operation agreement on the Safe and Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy. In addition, Ofgem has launched two consultation on updating the SMNCC allowance in the seventh and eighth price cap period, and published an open letter to the DCC on changes required to the Smart Energy Code to implement the switch to MHHS. The National Grid ESO has also this week published the TNUoS tariffs for 2022–23 and 2026–2927. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

