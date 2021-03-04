Energy weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the key announcements from the Spring Budget 2021 of relevance to energy lawyers and a News Analysis on energy sector M&A activity over the last year and what we can expect for the sector in 2021. This week we have also seen announcements from Ofgem relating to new consultations on changing the default tariff cap due to COVID-19 and modifying electricity interconnector licences, as well as a decision by the National Grid to challenge part of Ofgem’s ​RIIO-2 Final Determination to the CMA. In addition, BEIS has published guidance on funding for floating offshore wind, bioenergy and energy storage and flexibility, launched the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio to fund low-carbon projects and opened a consultation on the closure of the domestic RHI, the ENA has published a standard flexibility contract for the sector, ICE has announced the provisional date for the first UK ETS auction and the OGA published its 2021 Overview Report. or to read the full analysis.