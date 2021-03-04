- Energy weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- Spring Budget 2021—'Build Back Better'
- Spring Budget 2021—key Energy announcements
- Recent energy sector M&A activity and outlook for the rest of 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ofgem seeks input on changing the default tariff cap amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Nuclear Safeguards (Fissionable Material and Relevant International Agreements) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
More...
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Energy suppliers agree to pay £10.4m for price protection failings
- Ofgem publishes guidance on new Energy Regulation Sandbox
- ACER announces plans for new cyber security guidelines for electricity sector
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem launches consultation on modifying electricity interconnector licences
- Ofgem publishes RIIO-2 Environmental Reporting Guidance
- National Grid announces challenge to RIIO-2 Final Determination
- Renewable energy
- BEIS releases guidance on funding for floating offshore wind, bioenergy and energy storage and flexibility
- BEIS launches consultation on changes to the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- National Grid ESO publishes round results for T-1 Auction—Delivery Year 2021–2022
- Energy Networks Association announces new standard flexibility services contract for sector
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- Drax abandons plans to install new gas turbines in North Yorkshire
- Oil and gas
- Oil industry must prepare for future without oil, CEOs say
- Oil and Gas Authority Overview 2021 published
- HM Revenue & Customs provides guidance on qualifying decommissioning expenditure
- Oil and Gas Authority (Levy and Fees) Regulations 2021
- Nuclear energy
- Outcome of consultation on National Security and Investment Bill 2020 published
- Planning issues in energy projects
- Development consent for Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm quashed on failure to consider cumulative impacts (Pearce v BEIS)
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- First auction of new UK emissions trading scheme to commence on 19 May 2021
- Carbon Accounting (Provision for 2019) Regulations 2021
- EU Parliament publishes report into carbon border levy
- IEA releases assessment of rebounding global carbon emissions
- LexTalk®Energy: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the key announcements from the Spring Budget 2021 of relevance to energy lawyers and a News Analysis on energy sector M&A activity over the last year and what we can expect for the sector in 2021. This week we have also seen announcements from Ofgem relating to new consultations on changing the default tariff cap due to COVID-19 and modifying electricity interconnector licences, as well as a decision by the National Grid to challenge part of Ofgem’s RIIO-2 Final Determination to the CMA. In addition, BEIS has published guidance on funding for floating offshore wind, bioenergy and energy storage and flexibility, launched the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio to fund low-carbon projects and opened a consultation on the closure of the domestic RHI, the ENA has published a standard flexibility contract for the sector, ICE has announced the provisional date for the first UK ETS auction and the OGA published its 2021 Overview Report.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.