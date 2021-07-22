- Energy weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- BEIS and Ofgem publish new plan on transition to net zero
- BEIS announces strategy for digitalising UK’s energy system for net zero
- BEIS and Ofgem launch consultation on energy code reform
- BEIS and Ofgem launch consultation on future system operator role
- BEIS opens consultation on large-scale, long-duration electricity storage
- National Security and Investment Act 2021—BEIS issues guides on acquisitions
- Renewable energy
More...
- Electric vehicle charging final report to be published on 23 July 2021
- BEIS opens consultation on potential role of V2X technologies
- DfT publishes consultation outcome on carbon offsetting in transport
- Impact assessment for future support for low carbon heat consultation published
- BEIS launches consultation on proposed amendments to CfD regulations
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- Environment Agency publishes Best Available Technique guidance for new carbon capture technologies
- Nuclear energy
- Government and NDA publish Magnox Inquiry and NDA review responses and feedback
- NDA has published its annual report for 2020-21
- Planning issues in energy projects
- MHCLG publishes new National Planning Policy Framework
- Energy disputes
- Shell confirms it will appeal District Court climate ruling
- Quality terms in sale contracts—conditions or not? (Galtrade v BPOI)
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Government publishes outcome of consultation on ban of internal combustion vehicles
- DfT seeks views on CO2 regulatory framework for newly sold vehicles in the UK
- BEIS seeks views on design of the Energy Company Obligation ECO4: 2022–2026
- International energy
- EU carbon permit supply to be tightened in Green Deal proposals
- Heating, road transport to be covered by new EU Emissions Trading System, Commission proposes
- Carbon border levy complies with global trade rules, EU Commission says
- EU boosts 2030 renewable energy goal, tightens rules for biomass, industry
- Electric, hydrogen vehicles to gain more charging stations under new EU rules
- New cars, vans must have zero CO2 emissions by 2035 under draft EU rules
- European Commission publishes new draft Act on security of gas supply
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&A
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights include a number of policy announcements including the BEIS and Ofgem’s jointly published updated Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan and Energy Digitalisation Strategy, as well as the DfT’s Transport Decarbonisation Strategy. There have also been a number of consultations in relation to proposals for energy code reform, a call for evidence in relation to the deployment of large-scale and long-duration electricity storage, proposals for an impartial Future System Operator and the potential role of Vehicle-to-X energy technologies in the transition to a net zero energy system and the electrification of transport.
