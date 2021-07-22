Energy weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights include a number of policy announcements including the BEIS and Ofgem’s jointly published updated Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan and Energy Digitalisation Strategy, as well as the DfT’s Transport Decarbonisation Strategy. There have also been a number of consultations in relation to proposals for energy code reform, a call for evidence in relation to the deployment of large-scale and long-duration electricity storage, proposals for an impartial Future System Operator and the potential role of Vehicle-to-X energy technologies in the transition to a net zero energy system and the electrification of transport. or to read the full analysis.