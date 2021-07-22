menu-search
Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • BEIS and Ofgem publish new plan on transition to net zero
  • BEIS announces strategy for digitalising UK’s energy system for net zero
  • BEIS and Ofgem launch consultation on energy code reform
  • BEIS and Ofgem launch consultation on future system operator role
  • BEIS opens consultation on large-scale, long-duration electricity storage
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021—BEIS issues guides on acquisitions
  • Renewable energy
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights include a number of policy announcements including the BEIS and Ofgem’s jointly published updated Smart Systems and Flexibility Plan and Energy Digitalisation Strategy, as well as the DfT’s Transport Decarbonisation Strategy. There have also been a number of consultations in relation to proposals for energy code reform, a call for evidence in relation to the deployment of large-scale and long-duration electricity storage, proposals for an impartial Future System Operator and the potential role of Vehicle-to-X energy technologies in the transition to a net zero energy system and the electrification of transport. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

