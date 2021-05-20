- Energy weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- European Union and European Atomic Energy Community (Immunities and Privileges) Order 2021
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem launches final consultation on default tariff cap
- Ofgem publishes decision on Grid Code GC0144
- Ofgem publishes its decision on GC0147
- Networks and network connections
- Ofgem publishes Direction to clarifying reporting requirements of RIGS
More...
- Renewable energy
- Contracts for Difference (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- Ofgem opens consultation on proposed amendments to Capacity Market Rules
- Energy disputes
- Legal challenge launched against Oil and Gas Authority Strategy
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS updates guidance on participating in the UK Emission Trading Scheme
- BEIS publishes sixth carbon budget
- International energy
- Comment—EU industry sees climate litigation as fast-emerging source of regulatory risk
- IEA publishes ‘world’s first comprehensive study’ on achieving net zero by 2050
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the launch of new consultations by Ofgem seeking views on proposed amendments to the Capacity Market Rules 2014 and proposed updates to the default tariff cap in light of the impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) in cap period seven. In addition this week legislation was laid to amend the Contracts for Difference (Definition of Eligible Generator) Regulations 2014 to, inter alia, remove ‘biomass conversion station’ from the list of ‘eligible generating stations’, BEIS published it sixth carbon budget (2033 to 2037) and an application for judicial review by environmental campaigners was lodged against the OGA in respect of its updated OGA Strategy.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.