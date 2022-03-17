- Energy weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Horizon Europe funding guaranteed for UK applicants until December 2022
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Impact of the Ukraine crisis on the energy sector
- Ofgem seeks views on ESO’s performance for mid-scheme review
- Ofgem publishes final version of RIGs to apply during RIIO-ET2
- Ofgem approves BSC alignment with Grid Code modification GC0144
- Electricity Code Modifications
More...
- Renewable energy
- Ofgem consults on funding detailed designs studies for Hydrogen village trial
- EMR DB publishes response to de-rating factor methodology consultation
- Guide published on rules for selling electricity for EV charging
- Oil and gas
- Ukraine conflict—BEIS publishes response to urgent fracking plans question
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- NGET launches call for innovation to replace back-up diesel generators
- International energy
- Ukraine conflict—Ukraine and Moldova synced with Continental European Grid
- Ukraine conflict—Commission consults Member States on State aid Temporary Crisis Framework
- ENTSO-E publishes draft TYNDP 2022 Implementation Guidelines
- Council agrees on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism proposal
- EU ETS requirements for biofuels and biomass postponed by one year
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the impact the Ukraine crisis may have on the UK energy sector, Ofgem’s consultation on funding detailed designs studies for the Hydrogen village trial EMR Delivery Body’s response to the consultation on the proposed changes to the de-rating factor methodology for some conventional embedded generation technologies, confirmation that Ukraine and Moldova were synchronised with the Continental European Grid and the Council of the EU’s agreement on its general approach on the proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism regulation.
