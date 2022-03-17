LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—17 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Horizon Europe funding guaranteed for UK applicants until December 2022
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Impact of the Ukraine crisis on the energy sector
  • Ofgem seeks views on ESO’s performance for mid-scheme review
  • Ofgem publishes final version of RIGs to apply during RIIO-ET2
  • Ofgem approves BSC alignment with Grid Code modification GC0144
  • Electricity Code Modifications
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the impact the Ukraine crisis may have on the UK energy sector, Ofgem’s consultation on funding detailed designs studies for the Hydrogen village trial EMR Delivery Body’s response to the consultation on the proposed changes to the de-rating factor methodology for some conventional embedded generation technologies, confirmation that Ukraine and Moldova were synchronised with the Continental European Grid and the Council of the EU’s agreement on its general approach on the proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but