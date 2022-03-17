Energy weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the impact the Ukraine crisis may have on the UK energy sector, Ofgem’s consultation on funding detailed designs studies for the Hydrogen village trial EMR Delivery Body’s response to the consultation on the proposed changes to the de-rating factor methodology for some conventional embedded generation technologies, confirmation that Ukraine and Moldova were synchronised with the Continental European Grid and the Council of the EU’s agreement on its general approach on the proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism regulation. or to read the full analysis.