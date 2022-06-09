Election petition concerning a parish council by-election held on 6 May 2021 (Babington v Cooper)

Article summary

The court found that, despite some flaws, the election was conducted in substantial compliance with electoral law and the result was not affected. Therefore, the election was not declared invalid. The polling station was also used for another election and votes had been cast in the parish council by-election by those not entitled to vote. The court appeared to accept that the offending votes could only be identified and removed following an order for inspection and recount. Written by Vivienne Sedgley, barrister at 4-5 Gray's Inn Square.