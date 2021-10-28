Court of Protection takes steps to protect vulnerable woman from coercive control (WU v BU (by her litigation friend, the Official Solicitor))

Article summary

Local Government analysis: An order was made preventing contact between BU, a 70-year-old woman with vascular dementia, and NC, who was found to have exercised coercive control over many aspects of her day-to-day life and in particular in relation to her financial affairs. Though found capacitous to consent to a civil partnership, the court made a further order preventing BU from forming a civil partnership with NC without the express permission of the court. Written by Adam Heppinstall QC and Jack Castle, barristers at Henderson Chambers. or to read the full analysis.