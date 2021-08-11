menu-search
Legal News

Court declines to make an interim third party debt order final following jurisdictional objections (Ross Leasing Ltd v Nile Air)

Published on: 11 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This decision confirms that there is very limited scope for third party debt orders to be made final in respect of debts located outside the jurisdiction of England and Wales. Judgment creditors will only very rarely be able to demonstrate insufficient risk that the third party will be held liable twice in respect of the same debt. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

