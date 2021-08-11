Court declines to make an interim third party debt order final following jurisdictional objections (Ross Leasing Ltd v Nile Air)

Dispute Resolution analysis: This decision confirms that there is very limited scope for third party debt orders to be made final in respect of debts located outside the jurisdiction of England and Wales. Judgment creditors will only very rarely be able to demonstrate insufficient risk that the third party will be held liable twice in respect of the same debt. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.
