Legal News

Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA confirms £7.5m business interruption levy on insurers

Published on: 05 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced a one-off £7.5m levy on insurers as it seeks to cover its legal costs from its test case over cover for business interruption during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns.

Contract variation

Contract variation

This Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach.

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

What is a reserved judgment? A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial).

