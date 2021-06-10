Construction weekly highlights—10 June 2021

This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Commercial Court case clarifying the distinction between guarantees and indemnities and examining the effect of a claim of equitable set-off (Brown-Forman Beverages Europe v Bacardi UK), a Commercial Court case related to forum non conveniens in relation to contribution proceedings (Samsung Electronics v LG Display Co Ltd), a new procurement policy note on the government’s carbon reduction plans, the publication of five main FIDIC contracts in the Chinese language and a response from the government on changes to the Architects Act 1997.
