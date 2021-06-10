menu-search
Legal News

Construction weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes
  • Litigation—guarantees, indemnities, set-off and variation
  • Litigation—forum non conveniens
  • Litigation—adjudicator’s fees
  • Litigation—indemnity costs
  • Sustainability
  • Procurement Policy Note on carbon reduction plans
  • Additional Construction news this week
This week's edition of Construction weekly highlights includes a Commercial Court case clarifying the distinction between guarantees and indemnities and examining the effect of a claim of equitable set-off (Brown-Forman Beverages Europe v Bacardi UK), a Commercial Court case related to forum non conveniens in relation to contribution proceedings (Samsung Electronics v LG Display Co Ltd), a new procurement policy note on the government’s carbon reduction plans, the publication of five main FIDIC contracts in the Chinese language and a response from the government on changes to the Architects Act 1997. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

