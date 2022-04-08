LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Clarity on wasted expenditure exclusions (Soteria (formerly CIS) v IBM)

Published on: 08 April 2022
TMT analysis: A recent judgment of the Court of Appeal clarifies the principles regarding the recovery of wasted expenditure claims. While wasted costs often form part of a subsequent loss of profit claim, the judgment confirms that the two forms of loss are separate and distinct. Consequently, in order to be effective, exclusion clauses must specifically refer to wasted costs. Exclusions in respect of loss of profits claims will not effectively exclude such claims. Written by Jonathan Smart, partner, Phil Tansley, partner, and John Shirley, associate, at Shoosmiths. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

