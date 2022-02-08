LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Are dental practices which service NHS General Dental Services Contracts liable for negligence by associate dentists whom they engage? (Iris Hughes v Rajendra Rattan)

Published on: 08 February 2022
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The High Court
  • The Court of Appeal
  • Non-delegable duty
  • Vicarious liability
  • Case details

Commercial analysis: The Court of Appeal confirmed that Dr Rattan was under a non-delegable duty to Mrs Hughes in respect of the treatment she received at his dental practice from self-employed associates but concluded, obiter, that the relationship between Dr Rattan and the associates was not akin to an employment relationship and therefore vicarious liability did not arise. Written Richard O’Keeffe, pupil at Old Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

