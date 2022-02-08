Are dental practices which service NHS General Dental Services Contracts liable for negligence by associate dentists whom they engage? (Iris Hughes v Rajendra Rattan)

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The Court of Appeal confirmed that Dr Rattan was under a non-delegable duty to Mrs Hughes in respect of the treatment she received at his dental practice from self-employed associates but concluded, obiter, that the relationship between Dr Rattan and the associates was not akin to an employment relationship and therefore vicarious liability did not arise.